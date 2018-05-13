Neymar back for PSG, Alvez out of World Cup

Neymar's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday that the injured Brazilian star could return to training as early as next week if he responds well to scheduled tests on Saturday.

The 26-year-old PSG striker has been out of action since breaking a bone in his right foot on February 25 and had surgery the following month, leaving Brazil fans sweating on their key player's fitness ahead of the World Cup, which starts on June 14.

"The idea is that he can return to working on the field from next week provided that he responds favourably to [Saturday's] test," Lasmar told some media, including AFP, in Paris.

"He's recovered well and his physical state has evolved as we expected it to from the beginning."

Neymar is not expected to play for his club again this term, as PSG host Rennes on Saturday before their final game of the season against Caen on May 19. However, he will be at the Parc des Princes this weekend as PSG lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

Alves out of World Cup

It is a different story for Neymar’s Brazil and PSG teammate, right-back Dani Alves, who will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury that requires surgery, and he could be out of action for up to six months.

Alves limped off near the end of PSG's French Cup Final win over third-tier Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

Lasmar flew to Paris to examine the player and decided surgery was necessary after diagnosing an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament.

"It is clear that the Daniel Alves’s call up for the period of preparation, friendlies and consequently the World Cup, is impossible," the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said.

Brazil kick off their bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup on June 17 against Switzerland, with Tite's men also pitted against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.