111 Sports Events, including 18 International Championships, take place during this Month at Several Locations of Dubai

111 various competitive & community sports events, including 18 international championships, are taking place during this month of March in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), top of which are the World’s Strongest Man Championship, The 12th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination, the 6th Fazza International Bow & Arrow Championship, International Swimming Championships, Dubai International Aquatics Championships, the Red Bull Football Championship and the World Diving Championships.



Top on the list of the international sports events, taking place in Dubai during the month of March, is Dubai World Cup, scheduled on 30th March at Meydan Racecourse with participation of 868 horses, trained at 19 countries. Top of participating horses is the title’s holder; the Japanese Horse “Ushba Tesoro”.



One of the most eminent international championships, held in the Emirate during this month, is the World Ski Tour – Street Category, which attracts the globe’s attentions as it is held with participation of world stars & Olympic champions from 65 countries of the various continents of the world; top of which are: Japan, China, Brazil, America and Australia. The event continues up to 10th March. It is the biggest participation of its kind in the global skating championships. The event acquires great attention from the professionals of this global sport, and it is considered as the final qualifiers stage, after which winners will promptly qualify to Paris Olympics 2024. 88 athletes from both the street & park categories of the World Ski Tour will qualify to Paris Olympic 2024.



The World’s Strongest Man Championship will be organized by the Emirates Sports Group on 28th March at the Emirates Hotel in Dubai Sports City. Strongest men from all over the world will compete in this Championship where they will show their superpower and endeavor to attain new records in weightlifting and tow of heavy trucks.



Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Emirates International Swimming Cup. The Championship will be organized by the IBEX Sports Academy from 8th to 10th March in collaboration with the UAE Swimming Federation and with participation of 1200 swimmers from UAE & overseas, representing 55 academies & clubs from 15 countries. Contestants compete in three categories; buds, juniors & professionals, competing in freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke & butterfly swimming for short, mid & long distances.



Hamdan Sports Complex will also host the World Diving Championships from 22nd to 24th March. The Championship will be organized by Primer Sports Services Co. Divers will compete in various categories for men & women; parts of which are the beginners & the age groups from 13 to 18 years old. Associates of clubs & federations from the various countries of the world will participate in the event.



The 12th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination is organized by Dubai Club for People of Determination at its premises with participation of 190 male & female players from 32 countries, and it will continue up to 6th March. The 8th Fazza International Bow & Arrow Championship for People of Determination continues with participation of 230 male & female players from 56 countries.



The Level Up International Gymnastics Challenge is organized by the Level Up Fitness Center at its premises in Dubai Production City with participation of 650 male & female players from UAE & overseas. Participants compete in various categories; these are: artistic gymnastics category for boys & girls from 4 to 16 years old / artistic gymnastics category for girls from 4 to 16 years old, as part of the first level up to the fifth level and the international level.



The International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is held at the Danube Sports Center in Sheikh Zayed Road. The Red Bull Football Championship is scheduled during this month. The Loyalty to Zayed Championship & the Ramadan International Team Chess Championship are organized / the Euro Basketball League from Adidas is arranged / the Sailing Race continues from Dubai to Muscat.



Several other international championships were organized in the beginning of this month; top of which were: Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup – U 13 / Dubai Masters RC Championship / Dubai International Boat & Yacht Show / International Artistic Gymnastics Championship / International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.



Among the most eminent local & community championships taking place during this month of March are the Wednesday Modern Sailing Championship, Al-Habtoor Horse Jumping Championship, Hamilton Developmental Swimming Race, Mini Mina Football Cup for U 8, Optimile Boxing Championship, Ultimate Running Race, CrossFit “Battle of the Cancer” Championship, MND Cycling Championship, Dubai 60ft Dhow Race, Modern Sailing Race, Fortuna Badminton Championship and the King & Queen Swimming Series.



Other competitions to be held during this month are: the yoga community event, Modern Sailing League, Biggest Loser Fitness Championship, Americano Ramadan Tennis & Padel League, Ultimate Running Race, Ramadan Mini Football Tournament, Ramadan Padel Tennis League, Callebaut Cup for Modern Sailing, La Mer Open Water Swimming, Women's Badminton Team Championship, Great Tonic Triathlon, Inter-School Alpine Ski Race, Skechers Running, Ramadan Corporate Championship, Trojan Community Swimming Championships, Ramadan Community Tennis League, NGK Racing Series - Round 3 Sprint vehicles.



