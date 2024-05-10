12 Various Sports Events to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

12 various competitive & community sports events will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC).



Top on the list of these events is “Dubai Open Summer Football Academies Tournament”, the biggest of its kind in the Middle East which continues up to 16th June 2024 at several stadiums in Dubai, with participation of more than 9000 male & female players of more than 90 nationalities, representing 501 teams. More than 2000 matches take place as part of this Tournament, i.e. 250 matches weekly. Participants compete in 16 age groups for boys, and three age categories for girls.

The volleyball competition of Dubai Schools Games Tournament, the biggest of its kind in Dubai will be concluded today. The Tournament represents the preliminary step for scouting & developing sports talents before moving to join clubs & become Olympic champions. The Tournament is held with participation of more than 8500 male & female students (9 to 19 years old) from 200 schools, who compete in 23 various sports competitions.



Dubai will host the Sports Industry Award Ceremony (SPIA) on Thursday 9th May at Atlantis the Palm Hotel, where leaders, decision makers & organizations will gather and contribute to the sports development in the Middle East & North Africa through several standards including team, professional & commercial works and essential strategies. The Award is considered as a distinctive opportunity & platform to recognize the sports industry achievements in the Middle East and to reward those who attain distinction through various sports sectors in several world championships, took place at the Middle East & UAE.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Development Swimming Championship as part of the series of the UAE Swimming Cup. The Championship will be held on 11th May with participation of 620 male & female swimmers from 25 clubs & academies who will compete in 6 age groups (from 8 to 14 years old). Participants will compete in 50 M, 100 M and 200 M freestyle, backstroke, butterfly & breaststroke. Hamdan Sports Complex will also host the Selion Swimming Championship on 12th May.



The UAE Open Badminton Championship continues until 2nd June 2024 at the Indian Club in the Oud Metha, while the 35th Dubai Duty Free Bowling Championship will be held from 9th May to 4th June at the Dubai International Bowling Center in the Al Mamzar. The 33rd Al-Gaffal 60 ft Traditional Dhow Race will be held from 11th to 19th May at the Arabian Gulf Waters. The Spence Community Running Race will take place on 11th May at Damac Hills, and the Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be organized on 11th & 12th May at the Star Academy in Al- Quoz 1. The Alpine Ski Race will be held on 12th May at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates, and the Dubai Creek Striders Community Race will start from the frontside of Dubai World Trade Center on 12th May.

