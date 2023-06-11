140 Sports Events take place at 94 Various Locations in Dubai, as part of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”

140 sports events take place at more than 94 locations in Dubai, as part of the 3rd edition of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”, which will continue up to 31st Aug. 2023. The initiative includes 30 sport games and it aims to encourage all classes in society to exercise sport & physical activities during summer season.

Top on the list of the events of Our Sports Summer Initiative are snow competitions taking place at Ski Dubai Hall, besides diving events which are organized by the Deep Dive Dubai.

The Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirate will witness the organization of several snowy competitions as part of the Initiative; top of which is the ice challenge which is held annually with presence of huge numbers of residents & visitors. The “Women Snow Camp” will also be organized including several snow activities & trainings, which are allocated for women. The Initiative comprises the snow yoga event, snow volleyball, ice skating championships, international ice skating championships for People of Determination, and many other events that represent a special season of sports tourism and contribute to attracting many visitors from different countries of the world. The Emirate of Dubai has therefore become a destination for tourists from all over the world during summer season.



Other events are held at the Deep Dive Dubai, as part the Initiative aiming to motivate diving fans of different levels to exercise their favorite sports in the deepest pool in the world. Parts of these events are: the 60 M diving / 12 M scouting diving, allocated for beginners / diving in a depth of 2 meters throughout 30 minutes, allocated for children of 8 to 9 years old / free-diving trainings under supervision of professional trainers aiming to reach the Flooded City in a depth of five meters / family diving & Scuba diving for beginners.

“Our Sports Summer Initiative” comprises several sports events, organized in collaboration with DSC, which vary between beach, snow, aquatic & women sports, besides several sports activities in malls, including basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, padel, cricket, skiing, snow hiking, fitness challenge, running, cycling, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, yoga, E. sports, aquathlon, karting, powerlifting, boxing, wrestling, bodybuilding, jujitsu and many other sports.

The various events of the Initiative are held in collaboration with various governmental & private sectors confirming the importance of integration of roles among all sectors to serve the sports community through organizing of sports activities, aiming to boost the variety of sports in order to allow sports fans & all individuals in society to exercise their favorite sports, participate in fair competitions and cement mutual relations.

DSC organizes several sports championships & events, which contribute to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities & motivate all individuals in society to participate in sports competitions particularly during summer times. Summer was a season of rest & idleness. However, thanks to the cooperation with various governmental and private national entities and organizers of sports events, summer has turned into a season of full activities, vitality and various events taking place at air-conditioned halls such as Dubai World Sport in Dubai World Trade Center, comprising 40 pitches within an area of 300 thousand square/meters.

The Initiative is organized to meet DSC’s vision, aiming to create distinctive & happy sports society through providing opportunities for various classes in society to participate in sports activities and via supporting the organization of sports events, which present vital role to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities among all individuals in society.

