15 International & Local Sports Events to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

15 various international & local sports events will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, among which are four international championships.

Top on the list of these sports events is the World Footvolley Championship, which is scheduled on 28th & 29th April 2023 at the JBR Hilton Jumeirah Hotel with participation of 32 players representing 16 teams from France, Italy, Denmark, Britain, America, Romania, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Brazil and Turkey in addition to UAE. The Championship will be joined by several top famous players; among them are the famous Brazilian international player Anderson Aguia / former Dutch star Edgar Davids / Tariq Ahmed, the star of Al-Ahli Youth Team / Houria Al-Tahri, Coach of the Women's National Team. On Friday, the competitions will commence at 02:00 pm, while Saturday’s competitions will start as of 09:00 am.



The Asian Badminton Championship, which is hosted by Dubai for the first time, continues at Al-Nasr Sports Club with participation of 300 male & female players from 28 States, among whom are 9 players who are classified in the first world’s ranks, and they will compete in various five categories including men’s single, women’s single, men’s double, women’s double & mixed category.

The second round of Dubai Fishing Championship (Kingfish & Skull) will be organized by Dubai International Marine Club from Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th April.



The International Schools Basketball Championship will take place from 28th to 30th April at Aflec French School in Al-Nasr Club – Oud Maitha, with participation of 30 teams from various countries, and it is allocated for the students of 14 years old. The competitions are scheduled from 09:00 am to 06: 00 pm.



The Emirate of Dubai will host the FCC International Boxing Championship on Saturday 29th April at the FCC Hall in Al-Quoz.18 strong bouts will be held, as part of this Championship, with participation of 38 boxers from France, Ireland, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Britain, America, Egypt, Cameroon, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Tajikistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Zambia.



The Strong Weightlifting Championship will be held on Saturday 29th April at the Strong Gym Club in Al-Quoz.

The Community Champions Mountain Bike Race will take place Sunday 30th April at the Mountain Bike Track in Mushrif Park. Contestants in this race will compete in three categories; these are: 6 km, 10 km & 20 km.

Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club will organize the Eid Polo Challenge Cup on Sunday 30th April at the Club's premises. The famous Sketchers Run will be organized at Rashid Port near Deira Islands and it is allocated for the age groups from 9 to 99 years old who will compete in three categories; these are: 3 km, 5 km & 10 km.



