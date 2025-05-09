171 horses to compete Friday in EAHGC in Morocco

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board, the third leg of the second edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) will kick off tomorrow in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The competitions will be held over three days at the Institut National du Cheval Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Dar Es Salam, Rabat. Competitions will include yearling colts and fillies, 2- and 3-year-old colts and fillies, mares and stallions, with a total of 171 horses belonging to about 52 owners from across Morocco – a nation with a distinguished track record in Arabian horse activities, specifically horse championships.

Established in 2013 in Rabat, the National Horse Institute, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, is the very first institution dedicated to equestrianism in Morocco and focuses on training the next generation of equestrians and upholding Morocco’s rich equestrian heritage through national and international events.

The second edition of the EAHGC comprises a series of strong and unique championships aimed at encouraging breeders and owners of Arabian horses worldwide, highlighting the UAE’s role in caring for Arabian horses and preserving their special international standing among organizations, breeders and owners.

Australia was the host of the first leg of the second edition of the EAHGC from January 31 to February 2, 2025, while the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the second leg on May 1-2. The fourth leg is set to take place in China on July 17, 2025, before returning to the Middle East for the fifth leg in the Sultanate of Oman on August 1.

Poland will host the first European leg (6th leg) – on August 8, before the seventh leg kicks off in Belgium on August 30, and the eight leg will be held in the United States on September 11, while Argentina hosts the ninth leg on September 18, before the tenth and final leg of the second edition in Italy on November 8, 2025.

