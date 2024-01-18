20 Sports Events, including 8 International Championships, to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

20 various community & competitive sports events, including 8 international championships, will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Top on the list of these events is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tournament, which will take place at the Emirates Golf Club from 18th to 21st Jan. with participation of elite of world golf stars; among them are Rory Macllroy, who is ranked 2nd in the world, and Brian Harman, the 9th world ranked.



Attentions of the football fans from all over the world will turn to Dubai to follow the 18th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, one of the Members of “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which is organized annually by Dubai Sports Council. The current edition of the Conference will be held under title “Sustainability & Performance in Football” with participation of prominent stars & decision makers in football domain, and it will comprise two sessions, to be addressed by top world football stars who will review their rich & distinctive experiences in football.



Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be held with the support of Dubai Sports Council and will be presented this year by Nakheel, in the presence of the most eminent current & former football stars. The event will take place at Atlantis Hotel & Resort, and it will celebrate the excellence in football, as awards will be provided to the best players, coaches, clubs & players’ agents.



Dubai International Marine Club will host the Dubai International Jet Ski Race under the umbrella of the International Union of Marine Races and under supervision of the UAE Marine Sports Federation. Dubai’s fascinating Islands Beach will host its competitions for the second successive year, attracting elite of champions in the Middle East, besides the best world stars who are keen to participate in the event to gain new points in the global ranking of professional categories.



The 33rd edition of Dubai International Basketball Championship is scheduled Friday 19th Jan. at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Sports Club with participation of the strongest Arab & Asian clubs; these are: UAE National Team / Tunisian National Team / the Filipino Strong Group Club, to which the world star Dwight Howard is playing / Beirut & Hometown of Lebanon / Al-Ahli of Tripoli & Benghazi from Libya / Al-Wahda & Al-Hikma of Syria / the Sala Team of Morocco & Al-Nasr Club of UAE.



The Asian Youth Fencing Cup will take place on 19th to 21st Jan. at Shabab Al-Ahli Club in Dubai. The Emirates International Kick Boxing Championship is organized at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. The Padel International Open Championship will be held at the Padel Park in Ripe Market – Um Suqeim.



The Half Marathon (from Tower to Tower) to be held next Sunday for the first time, where participants will cross a distance of 21.1 km from the Arab Tower to Khalifa Tower through wonderful tracks amid the most eminent tourist landmarks in Dubai. The famous Bubble Run will be organized at Al-Fursan Park in Expo City Dubai, where the door of participation is open for all individuals of various ages & different physical levels who will all enjoy running, walking & even skating through soapy paths.



Hamdan Sports Complex to host the Hamilton Swimming Champions Competitions. Dubai School Games continues, as football competition will take place at Al-Nasr Sports Club. The Silver Polo Cup to take place at Al-Habtoor Polo Club & Resort, while the 10th Delta Open Bowling Championship will be held at Dubai International Bowling Center. The DP World ILT20 Cricket League will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, and the first National Beach Volleyball Tour is scheduled at the Kite Beach from 19th to 21st Jan.

The Triathlon Sport takes place at Dubai Islands, and the Skechers Running Race is organized at Mina Rashid, while the King & Queen Swimming Championships is held at Dubai Islands. Mai Dubai Community Run to be arranged at Dubai Police Academy in Umm Suqeim. The Cycling Challenge will be held at Dubai Investment Park. The Ski Dubai Hall will host the Downhill Ski Championship.

