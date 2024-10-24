24 International & Local Sports Events to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

24 international & local sports events will take place in various locations of Dubai during the weekend, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and with distinctive participation of different classes of society from UAE & overseas; top of these events are: Dubai Muscle Show, Arabian Warriors Challenge, World Congress of Sports Medicine and the Plus 500 City Half Marathon.

Top on the list of the international sports events is Dubai Muscle Show; the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, which is scheduled from 25th to 27th Oct. at Dubai Exhibition Center in EXPO CITY Dubai within an area of 30 thousand square meter and with participation of 400 of the most eminent global trademarks, specialized in sports, Nutrients, fitness & bodybuilding fields. The event will be held with participation of more than 3000 contestants from 40 countries of the different continents of the world who have arrived in Dubai to compete in bodybuilding competitions.

Dubai Muscle Show will also witness participation of three exhibitions; these are: “Dubai Bodybuilding Exhibition”, “Dubai Active Life Exhibition” & “Dubai Active Industry”, alongside 600 athletes & trainers, who are specialized in training, fitness & health fields; top of them are: the World Champion Chris Bumstead, the winner of Mr. Olympia 5 times / the Egyptian Big Ramy, who gained the titles of the world bodybuilding and Mr. Olympia in 2020 & 2021/ Ronnie Coleman, 8-time winner / Phil Heath, 7-time winner / Dexter Jackson, who won the title twice / Iranian professional Hadi Choopan the 2nd placed of Mr. Olympia three times.

The Arabian Warriors Obstacles Challenge, which is part of the series of the international obstacles challenge championships that launch from Dubai toward the globe, will take place on Saturday 26th Oct. at Dubai Islands of Nakheel Real Estate in Deira. The championship includes competition in various races, classified into several different categories in terms of track length and number of obstacles, comprising: the 50 km Al-Khayali Race, which contains more than 50 obstacles for age groups from 18 years old & above / the 20 km Legendary Race which includes 48 obstacles for ages of 16 years old & above / the 10 km Champion Race including 24 obstacles for age groups from 14 years old & above / the 5 km Warrior Race with 12 obstacles for participants aged 13 years and above / the 1.6 km Junior Warrior Race for children aged 5 to 12 years, including 10 obstacles.

The World Congress of Sports Medicine will launch on Thursday 24th Oct. at Sheikh Maktoum & Sheikh Rashid Halls in Dubai World Trade Center, with participation of elite of specialists in sports medicine & rehabilitation from the entire globe. It is organized by the National Olympic Committee for Sport Medicine in the country in collaboration with the Emirates Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Society, and it includes 16 sessions, to be held throughout four days with participation of 130 speakers.

The Plus 500 City Half Marathon, to be organized by Promo Seven Sports, is scheduled on 27th Oct. with participation of thousands of running fans. The race will start from the gate building of Dubai World Trade Center and pass through the most eminent tourist landmarks in Dubai including Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future. Participants will compete in three categories; these are: 21 km, 10 km & 5 km.

The badminton competition of the 12th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will be concluded on Thursday 24th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club. The cycling competition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will be held on Friday 25th Oct . The long-distance swimming championship will take place at the Apex Academy in Al-Wasl Branch, while the Diamond Cup Gymnastics to be held at Al Nasr Sports Club, and the UAE Open Muay Thai Championship will be organized too.

The CrossFit Championship for the Control of Cancer will be organized on Saturday 26th Oct. at the Sevens Stadium, and the Ladies Charity Polo Cup will be held at Al-Habtoor Polo Club & Resort. The shooting competition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament to take place at Fazza Shooting Club. The community cycling event and walkathon for cancer awareness to be held at DXB Bike. The Dar Al-Maaref Schools Running Race and Flydubai Staff Cycling Race are arranged at Al-Qudra Cycling Track, where the Pink Tour Cycling and the 2nd preparatory round for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Challenge will take place too.

Dubai 60ft Local Dhow Race and the Pink Cycle Race are scheduled on Sunday 27th Oct. at Dubai Islands. The obstacles competition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will take place at the Gravity Club in Al-Quoz. The running competition of the Labor Tournament is held at Muhaisna. The Halloween Polo Cup to be held at Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, and the basketball competition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament is organized at Al Nasr Sports Club.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.