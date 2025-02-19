25 Various Sports Events, including 6 International Championships, take place in Dubai during this Week in Collaboration with Dubai Sports Council

25 various competitive & community sports events, including 6 international championships, take place in several locations of Dubai during this week, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, and with distinctive participation of different classes of society from UAE & overseas; top of these events are the UAE Tour (Men’s Category), Dubai Games, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Polo Gold Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy and Dubai Spinneys 92 Cycle Challenge.

The 7th stage of the UAE Tour (Men’s Category), the only cycling race in the Middle East that is held as part of the Union Cycliste International’s agenda, will commence on Friday Morning 21st Feb. 2025, under title “From University to University”. This stage celebrates education in general and distinguished universities, which are joined by students of multi-nationalities, and contributes to the qualifying of competent generations who are able to lead the sectors of work in the UAE and the entire world. The event will launch from the American University and continue up to the finishing line at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. The 160 km cycling race will pass through several urban, residential & tourist areas of global popularity; the most eminent of which are: the Emirates Hills, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Village, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Autodrome, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Al-Qudra Lakes in Al-Marmoom Desert Area, which comprises the biggest natural Reserve, Sustainability City and Hamdan Sports Complex

The 6th Dubai Games, the most prominent sports team event in Dubai, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defense of the UAE. The four-day event will commence on Thursday 20th Feb. 2025 at Dubai Festival City & continue up to next Sunday with participation of more than 1300 male & female players from 250 teams, competing in 5 categories; these are the two men & women governmental categories, community challenge category, city challenge category & juniors challenge category.

The 25th version of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues at Al-Garhoud with unprecedented participation of elite of the best tennis players in the globe. The event is joined by 17 of the best female players from the first 20 world raked, besides 26 of the best 30 female players in the globe; among them are 9 of the 10 first ranked in the world.

The ICC Champions Trophy will take place at Dubai International Tennis Stadium. The opening match is scheduled on Thursday 20th Feb. between India vs. Bangladesh. India will compete vs. Pakistan on 23rd Feb. & vs. New Zealand on 2nd March. The Championship will be held with participation of eight teams; these are: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Australia & England.

Dubai Polo Gold Cup continues at the pitches of Al-Habtoor Polo & Equestrian Club & Resort with participation of six teams; these are: Al-Habtoor, Bangash, Wolves Team, Ghantoot, Jahangiri Team and the Emirates Team, led by H.H. Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. The Championship to conclude on Saturday 22nd Feb.

Dubai Spinneys 92 Cycle Challenge will launch on Sunday 23rd Feb. at the Expo City Dubai. It is one of the eminent races qualifying to World Cycling Championship, to be held next Oct. at Victoria State in Australia. 25% of the first placed racers in 11 age groups will qualify to the World Finals; the biggest of its kind in the world.

The 2nd UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship will be held on 22nd & 23rd Feb. at Shabab Al-Ahli Club with distinctive participation of prominent athletes who represent clubs & academies from all over the UAE. Participants in the Tournament are classified into different categories; these are: 10 to 11 years old / 12 to 13 years old / 14 to 15 years old / 16 to 17 years old / 18 & above.

Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship (DOGA) will be organized on 21st & 22nd Feb. with participation of gymnastic male & female players, who gather to present amazing performances in an atmosphere that full of excitement and challenge. The cricket competition of the 6th Labor Sports Tournament is held at Dubai Holding Pitches. The 16th UAE Down Syndrome Boccia Championship will be held at the Dubai Centre for People of Determination, while the Handball Competition of Dubai Schools Games will take place Shabab Al-Ahli Club, and DASA Athletics Competition to be arranged at Dubai Sports City.

The Big Bang Boxing Championship takes place at the Space Sports Events Hall, and Dubai Canal Run is organized at Dubai Design District. The Run for Education is held at Kite Beach, Spinneys Dubai 92 Kids Run takes place at Expo City Dubai, and Psoriasis Awareness Walk at Al-Safa Park. Dubai 60ft Sailing Race to launch from Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, Dubai Investments Run is held at Dubai Investments Park, and the Lulu Walk at Al-Mamzar Park. Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club hosts Emaar Polo Cup, while the Wheel Run is organized at Dubai Wildlife Park, the Tristar Half Marathon is held at Meydan, and Sigma Eurasia Gaming Conference takes place at the Festival Arena.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.