27 teams have qualified to the fifth edition of the Gov Games, the Organising Committee of Gov Games 2024 announced today, following a highly competitive qualifying round, which saw teams going head-to-head in the challenge hosted in Damac Hills 2 Dubai.

The 27 qualifying teams, in addition to team Parkour DXB – the champion of the Gov Games 2023 Community category– will now head to the Gov Games 2024, which will be staged at Dubai Festival City from 29 February to 3 March 2024, where they will vie for the grand prize.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, said: “The widespread, enthusiastic participation in this year’s Battle of the Community, with 106 teams registered to participate in the qualifying round, highlights an eagerness to embrace a healthy and physical lifestyle, across all segments of society.

“For five editions now, the Gov Games has proactively fostered stronger social bonds among community members, and helped to elevate the quality of life in Dubai, which stands at the forefront of active global cities prioritising peoples’ health and well-being,” he added. “The qualifying round today showcased intense competition from all participating teams, and we look forward to seeing which team will ultimately prevail in the Finals, as we crown the 2024 Community Champion”.

In its fifth edition, Gov Games will host a total of 168 teams. That will include 84 teams in the Battle of the Government category, 28 teams in the Battle of the Community category, and 28 teams from global destinations in the Battle of the Cities category. It also includes the Battle of the Juniors category, which will whiteness 28 teams of children aged 10-13 years old compete in an exciting atmosphere.

Gov Games 2024 is held in partnership with DP World, Dubai Sports Council as Strategic Sponsor, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Damac Properties and Emirates Post Group (7X) as Golden Sponsors and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank as silver sponsors in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

More details about the Gov Games can be found on www.govgames.ae,or on the competition’s dedicated social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), and Facebook @GovGames.

