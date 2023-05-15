32nd Al Gaffal Long Distance Race to be held from 26 to 28 May

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves the dates of the race dedicated to local 60-feet sailing ships

Crown Prince: Iconic tournament has made significant contributions to reviving the UAE’s marine sports heritage

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the dates of the 32nd Al Gaffal Long Distance Race dedicated to traditional 60-feet sailing ships. The heritage sport event will take place from 26 to 28 May.

Organised annually by the Dubai International Marine Club, the event takes place at the end of the marine sports season. Sheikh Hamdan noted that the iconic annual race has made significant contributions to reviving the UAE’s marine heritage. The race, which has grown in popularity over the years, celebrates the role the sea has played in the society, culture and economy of the nation throughout its past.

His Highness directed the Higher Organising Committee of the event to ensure the seamless organisation of the tournament, which will chart a course of 50 nautical miles starting from Sir Bu Nair Island, passing through Crescent Moon Island, and ending on the shores of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed urged all those involved in the event to work together to ensure the success of the event.

His Excellency Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Chairman of the Dubai International Marine Club, and President of the event’s organising committee expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for his patronage of the event, which was launched in 1991 by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event is one of a series of heritage sports tournaments conceived by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid that have led to traditional marine sports occupying a strong place in the UAE’s sporting calendar.

