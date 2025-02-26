48 hours to go until the start of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

Organizing Committee completes preparations for launch of the largest tournament of its kind

Indoor halls and tracks ready to receive thousands of athletes in 11 tournaments

This year’s 12th edition to include Shooting and Running (Laser Run) Championship

Marwan Ibrahim Haji: We are proud to sponsor the Nad Al Sheba Tournament to promote sports and support healthy living in the community

With the 12th edition of the "Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament" fast approaching, the Organizing Committee has completed its preparations for the launch of the largest sports tournament of its kind.

Launched and sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the event is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan "Limitless Capabilities".

The Organizing Committee announced the closure of registration today (Thursday, February 27) for participating in the tug-of-war, jiu-jitsu and obstacle course championships.

March 2 will also be the last date for registering players to participate in the volleyball championship, while registration for the running race and badminton championship will continue until March 3.

Registration for the shooting and running championship (Laser Run) will continue until March 7, and registration for the cycling race will continue until March 9.

All registrations are being done through the approved electronic system for the tournament through the official website www.nasst.ae, until March 18, 2025.

The Organizing Committee approved the venues and sites for the tournaments included in the competition schedule this year.

The main hall at the imposing Nad Al Sheba Complex will host the volleyball, jiu-jitsu, fencing and shooting with running (Laser Run) championships, and the wheelchair basketball final, while the padel championship will be held in the adjacent hall at the same complex.

The running race will be held at the Meydan Racecourse, and the cycling race will be held on Meydan Street and various areas of Mohammed bin Rashid City.

The tug-of-war and obstacle course championships will be held at the specially set-up Obstacles course, while the Badminton Championship will be inside the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

New Addition

The Laser Run Shooting Championship is a new addition to the Nad Al Sheba Tournament, as it will be held for the first time as part of the tournament’s competition schedule, on Monday and Tuesday, corresponding to 10 and 11 Ramadan 2025.

Participation in this tournament is open to all ages for citizens, residents and GCC citizens, males and females, from the age of 7 to 69 years.

Participation is available for individuals only, and the competition is through laser pistol shooting with running for specific distances, within 10 categories, starting with under 9 and 11 year olds,

in which shooting is done twice with both hands at a distance of 5 meters, and running twice for a distance of 300 meters.

In the under 13 years category, shooting will be done three times at a distance of 5 meters, and running three times for a distance of 300 meters, and in the under 15, 17, 19, 29, 39, 49 and 59 years old categories, shooting will vary between 2 to 4 times for distances between 5 to 10 meters, and running for a distance of 600 meters from two to five times.

The judging will be done according to the regulations of the Emirates Modern Pentathlon Federation, and the winner of the race will be the one who can cross the finish line in the shortest time with no legal violation recorded against him.

Proud association for Tadawi Healthcare Group

The Tadawi Healthcare Group, the leading healthcare institution in the UAE, confirmed its pride in sponsoring the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2025, the most prominent sporting event during the holy month of Ramadan, which embodies the spirit of sports competition and community communication.

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and CEO of Tadawi Healthcare Group in Dubai, said: “We at Tadawi Healthcare Group are proud to be part of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2025, which has become a proud milestone in the sports agenda of the Emirate of Dubai.”

“Our sponsorship of the tournament for the fifth consecutive year stems from our commitment to promoting sports as a healthy lifestyle and establishing a culture of physical activity within the community, in line with our vision of providing a healthy and sustainable environment for all,” Haji Nasser added.

“This tournament is a distinguished platform that brings together athletes from different categories, and promotes the values ​​of determination, discipline and challenge, which are values ​​that are in line with our approach to providing integrated healthcare that focuses on improving the quality of life. Through this sponsorship, we seek to contribute to supporting community and sports initiatives that contribute to building a healthier and happier society, he stressed.

“We look forward to this ongoing partnership over the course of 5 years to be an additional step towards enhancing the role of sports in people's lives, and we affirm our permanent commitment to supporting events that promote health and physical fitness in society,” he concluded.

