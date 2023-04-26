600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

The Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games began preparations to host the 29th edition of Abu Dhabi Chess Festival next August, with the participation of the highly ranked players worldwide.

Hussain Abdullah Al Koury, Chairman of Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games and Chairman of the Festival's Organising Committee, stressed that the committee has embarked on the preparations for the annual event, representing a turning point in the game's history.

He said the club is always keen to invite the best professionals worldwide to the event. The upcoming edition will be an opportunity to see the largest number of players.

More than 600 chess players are expected to be present in the new edition of the event, which underscores the importance and the prominent stature of the event.

