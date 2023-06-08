70 International & Local Sports Events to take place in the Emirate during this Month

The Emirate of Dubai has become a favorite destination for the launch of several international competitions in various sports, which are held with participation of elite of athletes, clubs & national teams and in the presence of huge numbers of public & fans of multi-nationalities who reside in Dubai or visit it throughout the year.

Six international championships take place in Dubai during this month; among which are four world leagues to be held for the first time in the Emirate. The World Padel League, the first ever of its kind, will be organized from 8th to 11th June at Coca Cola Arena, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) & the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai and with participation of prominent group of padel stars of top world ranking along with four stars from our Padel National Team who are distributed among the participating teams; these are: Abdulla Ahli, who participates with Cheetahs Team / Abdulla Abdulaziz Abdulla who joins the Jaguars Team / Faris Al-Janahi, who joins the Panthers Team / Salim Al-Houli, who participates with Tigers Team.

Two matches will take place on the first day of the competition; as follows: Cheetahs to play vs. Jaguars at 02:00 pm / Panthers vs. Tigers at 06:00 pm.

Cheetas Team comprises: Abdullah Ahli the star of our national team, who will play alongside Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria, both of whom are ranked third in the world, in addition to Fernando Pelastiguin the 6th world ranked, Maria Virginia Riera the 7th world ranked, Pablo Lima the 10th world Ranked and Miguel Yanguas the 9th world ranked.



Jaguars Team includes Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah, along with Alekhandra Salazar & Gemma Treay, who are ranked third in the world, Carlos Daniel Guterres the 5th world ranked, Franco Stobachuk the 6th world ranked, Jeronimo González the 13th world ranked and Carolina Navarro who comes in the 47th rank.

Panthers is composed of Faris Al-Janahi, besides Augustin Tapia the 1st ranked in the world, Artur Coelho the 4th world ranked, Beatrice Gonzalez the 5th world ranked, Lucia Seitzen, the 8th world ranked, Aranzazu Osoro the 8th world ranked and Alekhandro Ruiz Granados, who is ranked 14th.



Tigers Team comprises Salim Al-Houli, Marta Ortega, who is ranked 6th in the world, Francisco Navarro Comba the 9th world ranked, Victoria Iglesias the 10th world ranked, Federico Chengoto the 12th world ranked, Juan Tello the 11th world ranked and Delfina Brie, who is ranked in the 18th place. Public can enjoy daily art concerts which are held throughout the Championship’s days with participation of world stars.



Dubai will also witness the launch of the 1st edition of the Global Chess League, which is scheduled from 21st June to 2nd July under the umbrella of the International Chess Federation and will be organized by Mahindra Group in collaboration with DSC. The competition will take place at Dubai Chess & Culture Club with participation of elite of the chess’s champions & stars from all over the world; top of who are: the Norwegian legend Magnus Carlsen, the world’s champion five times in a row from 2013 to 2022 / the Chinese Ding Li Ren, the current world champion / the Russian Ian Nepomnyashchi, who gained 2nd place in the World Competition – 2021 Dubai / the Chinese Hu Yifan, the world’s chess champion four times / the Russian Kartina Lagno, who got 2nd place in the world competition in 2018 and the rapid chess champion in 2014. This global event is the first official premier league of its kind in the world, which will be held with participation of six teams; each team comprises six players. Each of the six participating team will play 10 matches.

The final of the 1st edition of the West Asian Basketball Super League for Clubs will take place from 9th to 17th June at Shabab Al-Ahli Club with participation of eight teams, and under supervision of the International Basketball Federation, the regional office of the Asian Federation & the UAE Basketball Association. The two teams, which will contest the final match of this league will qualify to the Asian Club Championship, taking into account that the champion will promptly qualify to the Intercontinental Championship, the top ranked clubs’ competition on the FIBA agenda.



The Emirate of Dubai will also host the 1st edition of the Kabaddi Women League, which will take place from 16th to 27th June at Shabab Al-Ahli Club in Nahda and will be organized by Faberge Exhibition Co.



The Wheelchair Basketball World Championship for People of Determination, to be held for the first time in the Arabian & the Middle East Region, will be launched Friday 9th June 2023 at the Halls of Dubai World Trade Center, and it will continue up to 20th June with participation of 28 national teams (16 teams for men & 12 teams for women). The UAE National Team will play the inaugural match in the Championship vs. the Italian counterpart, scheduled Friday evening at 07:00 pm.



King of the Table International Arm-Wrestling Championship is scheduled on 24th & 25th June at Dubai Investment Complex.



64 sports competitive & community events will be organized during this month; among which are: the basketball competition of Dubai Schools Games, the events of Dubai Sports World, UAE E. Sports Championship, the Red Bull 3 × 3 Basketball Championship Final, Professionals’ Cricket Championship, Modern Sailing Championship, Corporate Women's Sports Day, the In House Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Wellman Summer Running Race, Dubai Schools Badminton Championship, Gymnastics Challenge, the 9th International Day of Yoga, Wafi Summer Running Race, Freestyle Wrestling Tournament, Celebrity Cricket Tournament, Walkathon for the sake of Children’s Positive psychological Health, Dubai School Games Cricket Championship, the E. Sports Championship at Expo, the Strongest Man in the Emirates Championship, Stamina Artistic Gymnastics Championship and Dubai Athletics Championship.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.