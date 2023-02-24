700 Para-athletes from 66 nations to vie for top honours at 14th Fazza Int’l Dubai 2023 Grand Prix

By E247

The stage is all set for the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix 14th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships that will witness top ranked para-athletes vying for top honours at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds here from Sunday.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai 2023 Grand Prix will have participation of 700 athletes from 66 nations, who will be aiming for the Minimum Eligibility Standard towards qualifying for the upcoming World Championships in Paris and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This was announced during a press conference here on Thursday in which the organising committee also revealed the sponsors of the event, namely Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Channel, Dubai Health Authority, Mai Dubai, Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Dubai Police, Dubai Airports, Adam Vital Hospital, Department of Economy and Tourism Dubai, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defense, Ability Life.

The conference was attended by Mohammed Abdul Karim Julfar, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Fazza International Championships, Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Championships, and representatives of sponsors and partners.

The four-day Dubai 2023 WPA Grand Prix is the second event in the new season after the Tunis 2023 GP that was held earlier this month.

Speaking at the press conference, Julfar said: “The continuance of hosting the Fazza Championships achieves the vision of our wise leadership, which has been motivating us to introduce several initiatives for creativity and excellence and has always raised the slogan of empowering People of Determination and promote their integration into society.”

“This will also help Dubai to become a regional and global centre for the sport of People of Determination,” he asserted.

The Vice Chairman of Organising Committee also thanked the sponsors of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his great support and interest in the People of Determination, which had a positive impact on their journey at all levels, and Dubai Sports Council.

‘Epicentre of development for Para sport in UAE’

“The Fazza Championships have been the epicentre of development in the sport of People of Determination at all technical, administrative, and medical levels. And the strong participation in the Para Athletics championship enhances the importance of this global event,” Julfar added.

Al-Usaimi thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support and follow-up to all the details of the Fazza Championships, which greatly contributed to the development of the level of the championships from the administrative and technical sides.

“Over the years, Fazza International Championships has become the first choice for every coach and player across the world. It will be an exceptional event witnessing largest participation of male and female players in recent years; besides its strong field,” said Al-Usaimi.

Meanwhile, Dr. Emad Albarrishi from Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital expressed the institute’s first association in a Para event and was confident that their highly sophisticated facility would offer the best medical services to the athletes.

