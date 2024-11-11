8th edition of Dubai International Baja set to take place from 28 November to 1 December

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the 8th edition of the Dubai International Baja is set to take place from 28 November to 1 December. The upcoming edition of the iconic motorsport event celebrates a 45-year legacy, tracing back to its inception as the Dubai Rally in 1979.

Recognised as one of the UAE’s and the region’s oldest motorsport events, the Dubai International Baja has firmly established itself as a premier fixture on the international off-road racing calendar. Organised by the Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO) in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, and supported by various Dubai Government entities, including the Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Municipality, the event promises an unforgettable experience for competitors and spectators alike.

The Dubai International Baja is a key event on the global motorsport stage, serving as the final round of the FIA World Baja Cup for cars and the FIM Bajas World Cup for bikes and quads. With registration closing on 15 November, Dubai is set to welcome the world’s top Baja competitors as they compete for championship titles in a highly anticipated conclusion to the 2024 season.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) run separate championships that intersect at select events throughout the year. One of the prominent hosts of the series, the Dubai International Baja will see the 2024 Bajas World Cup winners for both calendars being crowned.

Mohammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of EMSO and the UAE Sports Executive Committee, said: “The Dubai International Baja has become a cornerstone of the Bajas World Cup calendar, and we are thrilled to host another exhilarating season finale in the UAE. This event continues to attract top athletes from the region and beyond, and we look forward to crowning the 2024 champions in Dubai next month.”

Al Muhairi expressed his gratitude to HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unwavering support and patronage of the event. “His Highness’s patronage underscores Dubai’s leadership in the world of motorsport and strengthens the event’s position as a global motorsport highlight. Our collaboration with the Dubai Government, alongside the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) ensure the event maintains the highest standards of organisation and safety, offering a world-class experience for participants and fans alike.”

New Prologue in Hatta

For the first time, the Dubai International Baja will extend over four days, offering an enriched experience for both participants and fans. This year’s edition introduces an exciting new prologue in Hatta, adding a fresh dimension to the event. Against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains, this prologue will showcase Dubai’s diverse natural beauty to a global audience through live TV broadcasts. The prologue, set to take place on 29 November, will be open to the public free of charge.

Al Muhairi added that this year’s Baja will return to Dubai Festival City, offering an accessible and engaging experience for the local community. The introduction of the Hatta prologue is expected to elevate the rally, showcasing the stunning aspect of Dubai’s natural landscape. “We are confident this new addition will captivate audiences and competitors alike, enhancing the rally’s appeal and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a hub of innovation and excellence in motorsport,” Al Muhairi said.

As the countdown begins, the Dubai International Baja 2024 promises a thrilling showcase of talent, speed, and resilience, celebrating the UAE’s rich motorsport heritage. Supported by Official Automotive Partner Al-Futtaim Toyota and Energy Partner ENOC, alongside strategic collaboration with Dubai Government entities, this event is not just a race—it is a celebration of community, tradition, and the unrelenting spirit of competition.

