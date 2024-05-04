Abdulmunem Alhashmi re-elected President of Ju-Jitsu Asian Union

Abdulmunem Alsayedohamed was re-elected President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union (JJAU) for another term, by acclamation, during the annual General Assembly meeting held today in Abu Dhabi alongside the ongoing eighth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The assembly was attended by Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), Joachim Thumfart, Director-General of JJIF, representatives of the Olympic Council of Asia, JJAU board members, and heads of National Federations from across Asia.

During the meeting, Fahad Al Shamsi was re-elected as Secretary-General of the Union, and Takamasa Watanabe and Tareq Al Bahri were appointed Deputy Secretary-General, and treasurer of the union respectively. The assembly also approved the new Executive Board for the Union, including Reda Monfaradi, President of the Bahrain Jiu-Jitsu Federation, as the First Vice President, along with five regional Vice Presidents from Mongolia, Thailand, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and India.

The JJIF President along with Suresh Gopi, senior advisor of JJAU, oversaw the assembly proceedings.

The meeting spotlighted sport development initiatives across the continent, including referee training programs, anti-doping efforts, support for national federations, and plans for upcoming continental championships, notably the 2024 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games scheduled for November 2024.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the significant increase in the number of accredited referees in Asia, which now stands at 45 referees from 15 countries. Plans were also approved to further increase the number of referees from member national federations, with a focus on enhancing support for events organized by these national federations.

Alhashmi thanked the JJIF President and all members of JJAU for attending the assembly and for the great efforts of the members to promote the sport in Asia.

“We thank the General Assembly for the trust they have placed in us. We are committed to further developing the sport across Asia, qualifying competent personnel, and providing our athletes with the care and opportunities they deserve,"Alhashmi said.

“We will consistently strive to unify our efforts and collaborate to firmly establish integrity and unity both as our approach and in practice. We aim to provide all athletes with equal opportunities and will spare no effort in working responsibly, diligently, and cooperatively with all federations to develop the sport of Jiu-Jitsu across the continent.“ Added Alhashmi.

Fahad Al Shamsi added, “Today's meeting is a reaffirmation of the trust placed in His Excellency Abdulmunem Alhashmi's leadership over the past decade. We have witnessed a qualitative leap and achievements in terms of numbers, participating countries, and initiatives. The unanimous support for his leadership reflects the vision and teamwork that have characterized his tenure.”

"A great responsibility lies on our shoulders to implement the programs and vision of the Executive Board and to achieve greater gains for this sport. I am confident that the coming years will see the sport evolve to new horizons. ” Al Shamsi added.

Suresh Gopi, senior advisor of JJAU, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and outcomes of the meeting. He said, “The 2024 General Assembly of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union had a wonderful turnout with 30 out of 33 voting members in attendance. It's a clear example of the democratic process at work. ”

“My appreciation goes to the organizers and support team. With the foundation laid during this assembly, the JJAU is set for solid growth over the next years.”

