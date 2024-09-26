Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic to attract world’s best longboarders

The World Surf League (WSL) Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic presented by Modon Properties, will take place from 27th to 29th September at Surf Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic, the first of its kind in the region, will feature 16 of the world’s top male and female surfers, representing the United States, including the United States, Uruguay, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Portugal, France, Hawaii and Peru.

Organisers said Competitors will showcase their skills on the waves to gain crucial points for the WSL’s longboard season, with the Abu Dhabi Longboard Classic playing a critical role in determining the qualifiers for the Surf City El Salvador Longboard Championships.

The event organising committee revealed these details during a press conference its held today at Surf Abu Dhabi in the presence of a number of competitor including world number one Taylor Jensen (USA), previous winner of the Bioglan Bells Beach Longboard Classic in July and the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic in August; and world number two Rachael Tilly (USA), winner of the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic.

