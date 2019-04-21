Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship shows Jiu-Jitsu is a sport for all

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2019,ADWPJJC, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, got off to a dream start on Saturday, 20th April, with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival providing proof of the soaring popularity and growth of the sport in the UAE and beyond.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation,UAEJJF, the official authority for the sport in the Emirates, the 11th edition of the most prestigious event on the sport’s global calendar, a dream championship for athletes around the world, will welcome elite athletes from more than 100 countries for seven days of top-class action at Mubadala Arena from 20th-26th April.

First to take to the 11 mats inside in the arena on day one were participants starting out on their jiu-jitsu journeys in the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival. Those displaying their skills and the values of jiu-jitsu – from tolerance and respect, to discipline and determination - included youngsters aged just four years old, right through to adults eager to pursue the sport as a way of staying active and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

"Jiu-jitsu is a sport that is accessible to everybody, regardless of age and provides a range of physical, emotional and social benefits. That is clearly resonating with the people of the UAE with unprecedented levels of interest in the sport, witnessed by the action on the mats during the Festival," said Mr. Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, CEO of the UAEJJF.

"The overwhelming success of the past 10 editions of the ADWPJJC has enabled the Federation to reach new audiences and begin creating the next generation of jiu-jitsu heroes. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival gives emerging jiu-jitsu players the perfect platform to demonstrate what they have learned so far and continue their development."