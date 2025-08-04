Afjan claims victory at UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Netherlands

Afjan, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, delivered a thrilling performance to secure victory at the 8th leg of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, held on Sunday, 3rd August 2025, at the Duindigt Turf Racecourse in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The event forms part of the prestigious 32nd edition of the classic series.

With its continued expansion across Europe’s top racecourses, the UAE President’s Cup once again impressed with its high-caliber presence, drawing praise from the Dutch racing community.

The Cup has earned the distinction of hosting the richest Arabian horse race in Dutch history, offering a prize purse of US$100,000. The race, contested over 2,150 metres, featured 11 elite entries from leading stables across Europe and was open to horses aged four years and above, under Group 3 classification.

Afjan (TM Fred Texas × Muzoon), rated 111, trained by J. de Mieulle Grijs and ridden by Olivier d’Andigné, made a stunning late charge from the back of the field to overtake Al Zeer (Al Mamun Monlau × Assma Al Khalediah) by a neck in a dramatic finish. Al Zeer, owned by M.F.A.H. Al-Attiyah, was trained by F. Rohaut Blauw and ridden by G. Guedj-Gay. Third place went to Ska de L’Aigle (Al Mourtajez × Sia), owned by M. Bousaif, trained by F. Rohaut Tot, and ridden by Jean Bernard Eyquem.

Afjan completed the race in a time of 2:21.02 minutes, securing one of the most exciting wins in the event’s Dutch history.

The event was attended by Ameirah Obaid Mohamed Obaid AlHefeiti, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, who presented the trophies to the winners.

Musallam Al Ameri, Member of the Higher Organising Committee, stated, “We take pride in the elevated competitive standing of the UAE President’s Cup Series, which continues to achieve outstanding success on a global scale. The Netherlands stage saw elite participation from top stables across Europe, which significantly raised the level of competition. The intense speed and strength throughout the race underscore the effort all owners are putting into being part of this prestigious classic series.”

He added, “These achievements are a direct result of the generous support and strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who has consistently championed the development of Arabian horse racing on the world stage. We are proud of the incredible atmosphere and wide acclaim that accompanied this race and congratulate all the winners and participants.”