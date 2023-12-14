- In the presence of the Vice President of the International Olympic Committee.. Ahmed bin Mohammed attends the opening of the inaugural International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing

- Champions who secured first places in the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup and UAE Falcons Federation Cup were honoured



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, today attended the opening of the inaugural International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing themed 'Sustainability of Falconry Sports’.



The opening was attended by His Excellency Ng Ser Miang, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the General Sports Authority. The event featured the participation of a group of leading specialists, enthusiasts and various stakeholders in the sport of falconry.



His Highness underscored the significance of the event in facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, aiming to elevate falconry sports to a new level of excellence on a global scale. “The sport of falconry has continued to develop, and we are dedicated to maintaining its success and growth,” he said.



In his address at the opening ceremony, His Excellency Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, emphasised the importance of exploring opportunities to advance and promote the sport. He underscored that falconry has transformed into one of the most sophisticated and flourishing sports, emphasising the need for continued development to ensure its sustained success.



On the sidelines of the forum, HE Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, along with HE Ng Ser Miang, honoured the champions who secured first places in the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup and UAE Falcons Federation Cup. They also recognised the best developed product within both individual and breeding centre categories as part of the annual initiatives of the UAE Falcons Federation.

The Vice President of the International Olympic Committee expressed his pride in participating in the activities of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.



HE Ng Ser Miang commended the efforts of the Federation in promoting the sport and seeking innovative ideas to advance the growth of falconry across the world.



The International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup featured the participation of 15 teams from 15 countries that include the founding members of the International Federation. Countries represented include the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Argentina, Italy, Spain, Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Greece and China.





