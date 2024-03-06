Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on the UAE community to participate in the ninth edition of National Sports Day



24-hour event packed with sports, heritage, and community activities spanning the entire country is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7 March, under the slogan ‘The UAE Brings us Together’



His Highness: Under the leadership's guidance, the nation has transformed into a community where sporting activities are not only encouraged but also integrated into daily life through state-of-the-art facilities, supportive legislation, and a focus on health and education



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), and President of the Supreme Committee for the National Sports Day initiative, today called on the community to participate in the ninth edition of the National Sports Day set to be held later this week.



Organised in response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to allocate a day to sports, the National Sports Day will be held on Thursday, 7 March, under the slogan ‘The UAE Brings us Together’. The initiative aims to enhance the role of sports in society and encourage members of the community to engage in sports as part of their daily lifestyle. The initiative supports the broader vision of transforming the UAE into one of the world’s healthiest and most active societies.



HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed highlighted the key role of sports in shaping the UAE’s cultural and social life. Under the leadership's guidance, the nation has transformed into a community where sporting activities are not only encouraged but also integrated into daily life through state-of-the-art facilities, supportive legislation, and a focus on health and education.



Emphasising the inclusive nature of sports, His Highness highlighted the Olympic Movement's role in championing the universal human right to practice sports, which aligns closely with the goal of the National Sports Day.



A 24-hour event packed with sports, heritage, and community activities spanning the entire country, the ninth National Sports Day has garnered significant enthusiasm from the public with unique events for participants of all ages.



A key event in the UAE's annual sports and cultural calendar, the National Sports Day encompasses a diverse range of events across the country facilitated by the collective efforts of government entities, the education sector and the wider community.



This year’s National Sports Day will commence with a series of major events across the seven emirates. These will be complemented a diverse array of subsidiary activities and accompanying programmes. To date, the event’s official website has registered 50,000 participants, with numbers expected to rise.



Fujairah will host its main walking event at the Fujairah Corniche at 7:30 am, followed by another walking event at 8:00 am at the Al Mattla’ Corniche. These events are part of a broader schedule that includes 41 sports activities, involving the participation of 48 federal and local government bodies, as well as sports, cultural, community and expatriate clubs across 40 different locations.



Umm Al Quwain is set to host its main event at the Umm Al Quwain Marina, offering two distinct sessions to accommodate participants' schedules. The first session will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, while the second session is scheduled from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The day's festivities will commence with a walking parade, featuring the participation of various senior government officials and employees. The event also features a horse parade and the participation of motorcycle teams.



The National Sports Day will feature significant participation from people of determination, with initiatives led by the Umm Al Quwain Autism Center and the Ministry of Community Development. This year's activities for people of determination include marine sports such as kayaking and swimming.



The main walking event in Ajman will be held at the Heritage Trail while the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police will organise Ras Al Khaimah’s main event at the Al Qawasim Corniche. Sharjah will hold its main event at the Khor Fakkan Park. A series of sports events will also be organised in the Eastern Region and Central Region. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host a number of sports activities and programmes throughout the day.



His Excellency Faris Al-Amin, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his guidance that has been crucial in promoting the National Sports Day’s goals.



Al-Amin also praised the executive team's dedication to organising a range of activities for all segments of society. Offering sports, heritage, and recreational activities, the comprehensive schedule of the National Sports Day reflects the UAE's vibrant community spirit, he added.







