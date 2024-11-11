​Ahmed bin Mohammed directs launch of Elite Club under a new vision to identify, support and develop top athletic talent

The move conforms to the standards of the International Olympic Committee

Extraordinary Meeting of NOC General Assembly, chaired by Ahmed bin Mohammed, approves five important resolutions aimed at shaping a new future for the Olympic movement in the UAE

His Highness's vision for the future of the Olympic movement in the UAE for the 2024–2028 Olympic period presented at the meeting

Meeting approves extension of the term of the current National Olympic Committee Board of Directors until the end of the Olympic Games 2028

Appointment of Rashid bin Humaid as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the NOC approved during meeting

New NOC headquarters, located in Dubai, to be opened in the first quarter of 2025

Meeting also approves formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre for 2024-2028

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), has directed the launch of the Elite Club under a new vision, according to the provisions of the NOC Statutes and the standards of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The club aims to identify, support, and develop talented and exceptional athletes across various sports.

This announcement was made during the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Assembly of the NOC held today in Dubai, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The meeting saw the presentation of His Highness's vision for the future of the Olympic movement in the UAE for the 2024–2028 Olympic period. The session was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee; His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of its Executive Board; His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee; and members of the General Assembly and Board of Directors.

Ideal environment

The Elite Club aims to provide an optimal environment for athletes to develop by offering advanced training programmes and technical and financial support to achieve outstanding results at regional and international levels, thereby enhancing the global status of UAE sports in line with Olympic values and principles. The club will be launched under the supervision and patronage of the National Olympic Committee, in coordination with relevant entities. The Secretary-General has been tasked with developing a comprehensive proposal for the club’s management structure and assessing mechanisms for allocating the financial resources needed to achieve its objectives. This proposal will be submitted to His Highness, the President of the National Olympic Committee, for approval within a month of the announcement date.

Extension of Board’s term

During the meeting, the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee approved the extension of the current Board of Directors' term until the end of the 2028 Olympic Games, regardless of whether the Games are held or postponed. The Board has been tasked with taking all necessary legal measures should any seat become vacant during this period, for any reason that may lead to the cessation of a Board member's term, according to Article (50) of the National Olympic Committee's statute.

Approval of the NOC’s Technical and Sports Vision

The General Assembly also approved the NOC’s technical and sports vision, which aims to foster sporting values, support competitive sports, and enhance athlete performance, with a particular focus on women’s sports. Additionally, the NOC will encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle through sustainable initiatives and projects that reflect the nation’s vision and align with Olympic principles.

As part of its technical and sports vision, the NOC oversees the technical aspects of all sports federations according to the Sports Law and its Executive Regulations, and NOC Statutes. This includes collaborating with sports federations to prepare national teams according to international standards and employing modern scientific and institutional methods to ready teams for participation in events under the NOC’s purview during the 2024–2028 Olympic period, aiming to elevate the UAE’s status on the international and Olympic stages.

The NOC will also work to forge constructive partnerships with various international sports organisations by promoting joint efforts with international bodies to empower national leaders in the Olympic field. Additionally, the Secretary-General of the NOC has been tasked with coordinating with the IOC regarding the decisions made during the General Assembly meeting, as well as liaising with international sports organisations on hosting events and activities related to the Olympic movement in the UAE.

Opening of NOC’s new headquarters

During the General Assembly meeting of the NOC, the opening of the Committee’s new headquarters located in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025 was approved. The General Secretariat of the NOC has been tasked with coordinating with all member sports federations regarding their office locations and facilitating the transition to the new premises within the specified timeframe. The Secretary-General of the NOC is also tasked with submitting a detailed report on this matter to His Highness, the President of the NOC, within a month of the date of approval.

Advisory Council of the NOC

The General Assembly also approved the appointment of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the NOC. Sheikh Rashid is tasked with forming the Advisory Council according to Article (40) of the NOC’s Statutes and applicable regulations.

Formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for 2024–2028

The General Assembly additionally approved the formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre for the 2024–2028 term, according to Federal Law No. (16) of 2016 regarding the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre and Article (11) of the NOC’s Statutes. The Assembly expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chairman and members of the Sports Arbitration Council for their service during the 2020–2024 term.

The newly appointed Sports Arbitration Council for the 2024–2028 term will be chaired by His Excellency Jamal Hamed Al Marri. Members include His Excellency Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, representing the General Authority of Sports; His Excellency Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi; His Excellency Dr. Faisal Hassan Ahmed, both legal experts; His Excellency Shehab Hamad Bu Shehab, representing individual sports; Her Excellency Moza Buharoon Alshamsi, representing sports expertise; and His Excellency Abdullah Khamis Buamim, representing team sports.

Commemorative photograph

On the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting of the NOC, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posed for a commemorative photograph with gold medalists from the first edition of the GCC Youth Games, hosted by the UAE last April. The event featured 3,500 athletes from GCC countries, with the UAE securing first place in the overall medal standings, amassing a total of 296 medals.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.