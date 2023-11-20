Ahmed bin Mohammed honours UAE's champion athletes who excelled in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), today honoured UAE's champion athletes who secured 31 medals in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, both of which concluded last month in Hangzhou, China. The ceremony, organised by the NOC, took place at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness highlighted the UAE’s commitment to developing the Olympic movement in line with the leadership’s vision of creating a nurturing environment that fosters its growth and cultivates national talent. This dedication reinforces the UAE's prominent position on the global sporting map, he noted.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The noteworthy accomplishments of UAE athletes in both continental and global competitions adds to the country’s successes in various fields. The impressive feats of our athletes in the Asian Games will be enduringly etched in our collective memory, embodying a tale of success marked by unwavering determination and a steadfast commitment to attaining excellence and being recognised on the international stage.

His Highness also emphasised that the accomplishments of the UAE's champions in the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games have played a significant role in enhancing the sporting landscape in the country and the overall standards of sports. “Securing 11 diverse medals reaffirms that willpower and dedication are inherent qualities of our nation’s athletes, irrespective of the level of competition,” His Highness added.

Addressing the Emirati champions, His Highness said: “Through your determination, efforts and commitment to raising the UAE’s flag in these two major events, we have accomplished the most outstanding participation for the country in the Asian Games since 1978. We ranked first among Arab countries and 14th overall in the participating countries' ranking table in the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games. Our commitment to striving for higher levels of excellence remains unwavering, and we aim to secure new titles in the upcoming championships.”

The ceremony was attended by Vice Presidents of the NOC Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, as well as Secretary-General of the NOC His Excellency Fares Al Mutawa.

During the event, HH Sheikh Ahmed also honoured the former members of the Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee, recognising their prominent role and exceptional contributions in advancing the national Olympic movement. He acknowledged their commitment to providing ambitious proposals and visions during their tenure with the Committee.

HE Fares Al Mutawa conveyed his gratitude to HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for honouring the athletes and motivating them to maintain their exceptional levels of performance. He also underscored the significance of such recognition for every dedicated athlete who has strived and worked tirelessly to earn well-deserved acknowledgment.

The UAE participated in the 19th edition of the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from 23 September to 8 October. The event featured 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries. The UAE took part in 20 individual and team sports, with a total of 140 athletes, including 102 male and 38 female athletes, who secured 20 medals in various categories, including five gold, five silver and 10 bronze.

In the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, from 22 October to 28 October, the UAE was represented by 41 athletes across eight sports: athletics, powerlifting, archery, cycling, shooting, judo, bocce and badminton. The UAE delegation concluded its participation by securing a total of 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze.

