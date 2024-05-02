Ahmed bin Mohammed: The UAE is committed to supporting the growth and development of the sports sector in the Gulf and across the region

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and President of the Gulf Youth Games, said that the UAE, under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to supporting the growth and development of the sports sector in the Gulf and across the region, and providing youth with opportunities to elevate the sector to greater levels of excellence.

His Highness made these remarks following the conclusion of the inaugural Gulf Youth Games, which was hosted by the UAE from 16 April to 2 May with the participation of around 3,500 male and female athletes. The athletes competed in 24 different individual and team sports spread across 41 events. The event also saw the participation of 300 volunteers and garnered coverage from 100 media personnel.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that the event hosted in the UAE offered a promising sporting platform for talented young athletes, and demonstrated their ability to contribute to sports development and the Olympic Movement.

His Highness commended the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for their support in launching the Gulf Youth Games. “We are immensely proud of the success of the inaugural Gulf Youth Games, which showcased the unity and sportsmanship among all athletes. We also express gratitude to the teams who diligently facilitated the delegations and to the volunteers across various venues.”

His Highness praised the outstanding performance of Gulf athletes across all sports competitions during the Games, leading to numerous medals and notable achievements. This success underscores the readiness of the athletes in every event and reaffirms the event's ability to achieve its primary goals, he said.

HH Sheikh Ahmed also extended congratulations to all the winners and expressed the hope that the event’s outcomes will lead to significant advancements in Gulf sports. “The event once again demonstrated the UAE's excellence in organising and hosting major events, firmly positioning it as a leading sports destination with exceptional facilities and infrastructure,” His Highness added.

The inaugural edition of Gulf Youth Games, held under the theme ‘Our Gulf is One... Our Youth are Promising’, took place across five emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah. The UAE topped the medal count, with a total of 296 medals, which included 96 gold, 103 silver, and 97 bronze medals. Saudi Arabia followed in second place with 149 medals consisting of 58 gold, 57 silver and 34 bronze. Kuwait maintained third place with a total of 126 medals, consisting of 35 gold, 45 silver, and 46 bronze. Qatar secured fourth place with 81 medals, including 31 gold, 22 silver, and 28 bronze. Bahrain followed in fifth place, earning 77 medals comprising 25 gold, 20 silver, and 32 bronze, while Oman ranked sixth with 63 medals, including 21 gold, 14 silver, and 28 bronze.

The Games included 24 individual and team sports, including football, swimming, judo, boxing, cycling, track and field, sailing, jiu-jitsu, golf, volleyball, athletics, table tennis, e-sports, athletics for people of determination, billiards, handball, 3x3 basketball, karate, chess, equestrian (show jumping), archery, triathlon, fencing, badminton, and taekwondo.

