Ahmed bin Mohammed welcomes participants to 38th World Congress of Sports Medicine in Dubai

Event organised by UAE National Olympic Committee brings together experts in sports medicine, sports rehabilitation, sports nutrition and other allied medical fields from around the world

Co-hosted by DET, the Emirates Physiotherapy Society, and the Emirates Society of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, the congress features representatives from more than 70 countries

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), highlighted how the UAE has emerged as a shining example that serves to advance human possibilities across diverse domains by offering world-class venues and infrastructure for global scientific forums. This role helps the UAE shape long-term plans and strategies in numerous fields ultimately enhancing lives of people all around the world, His Highness said.

HH Sheikh Ahmed welcomed participants to the 38th International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) World Congress of Sports Medicine in Dubai, which starts tomorrow. The four-day event, being hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is one of the most significant in the field of sports medicine, shedding new light on various aspects pertaining to the health and safety of athletes while constantly exploring ways to enhance their overall physical and mental well-being. The congress will be attended by elite sports medicine practitioners, including specialists in orthopaedic surgery, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, sports nutrition, sports psychology, and biomechanics, from around the world.

Sheikh Ahmed noted that sustaining excellence in sports calls for meeting exacting standards in terms of medical care, which can only be achieved by adhering to acknowledged scientific wisdom and international best practices. This approach alone can bolster athletes' performance levels and support their efforts and goals as they represent their countries at major international events. Periodic recommendations resulting from scientific events related to sports serve as a legacy resource for researchers, specialists, and enthusiasts, opening the door to innovative solutions, exchange of expertise, and new skills. These outcomes are enriched by the studies and research shared by elite participants across diverse sectors, His Highness said.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed, the congress is organised by the UAE National Olympic Committee, represented by the Sports Medicine Committee, with co-hosts including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Emirates Physiotherapy Society, and the Emirates Society of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine. The event will feature 16 sessions with 130 speakers, six workshops, 304 research papers, and participation from over 30 supporting entities, bringing together representatives from more than 70 countries.

Array of sessions and workshops

The congress will open with a panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Sports Medicine and Sports Science in the GCC: Opportunities and Challenges,’ followed by a lecture on the impacts of physical inactivity: ‘Self-Regulation and Self-Responsibility’ during the second session. Multiple lectures will be delivered across various tracks in sports medicine, physical therapy, and sports science, covering topics such as medical care in marathons, biomechanics, and pain management.

Other lectures will also explore sports science and physical performance, addressing topics such as Training Load and Recovery, The Use of Technology and Artificial Intelligence, and The Role of the Global Alliance for Promoting Physical Activity in Reducing the Risk of Chronic Diseases. Additional topics include updates on Genetic Testing for Athlete Performance Enhancement and Injury Risk Assessment, Proactive Management of Athlete Burnout, Rehabilitation and Return to Sports After Hamstring Injuries (A Clinical Approach Based On 450 Athlete Injuries), Anti-Doping and Sports Integrity, and Rehabilitation and Return to Play.

The congress will also feature a variety of workshops, including ‘New Trends in Sports Rehabilitation and Imaging–Detected Sports Injuries in Athletes,’ ‘Para-Athletes Care in Paralympic Games,’ and ‘Field Management of Athletes with Spinal Injuries.’

Young Researcher Award

This edition of the congress will witness the launch of the Young Researcher Award in Sports Medicine and Sports Performance, introduced last year by the Emirates Society of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine. This national initiative, the first of its kind, aims to support young professionals in this field, encouraging them to pursue research, thus opening new horizons in sports medicine and rehabilitation. The award also enables solutions and best practices that contribute to further advancements in the field of sports medicine.

