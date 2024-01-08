Ahmed bin Mohammed welcomes winners of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, today welcomed the winners of the 12th edition of the Award, who have arrived in Dubai to attend the awards ceremony scheduled to be held on 10th January.

A Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award is the largest award of its kind in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports. Recognising excellence across various sports disciplines, the Award will celebrate 30 creative athletes, teams, personalities and institutions from across the UAE, the Arab region and the world.

Welcoming the winners, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that the UAE is committed to celebrating excellence and recognising pioneering initiatives that empower societies and have a meaningful impact on people's lives. He emphasised the crucial role of creative athletes and sports institutions in inspiring communities to strive for excellence. “The UAE leadership aims to acknowledge and honour various forms of creativity in all fields, recognising those with creative contributions that leave a positive impact, whether they are from the UAE, the Arab world or from around the globe,” His Highness said.

“As part of the 12th edition of the Award, we will honour a new group of exceptional individuals across various sports disciplines, ranging from young participants to elite athletes. Furthermore, the ceremony will honour institutions from the UAE, the region and the world, contributing to the continued consolidation of creativity in sports,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He added that the continued support from the Award's patron, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, ensures the Award's pivotal role in advancing excellence for a brighter future and contributing to community empowerment within the framework of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The awards ceremony, to be held at Arena Hall in Madinat Jumeirah, will recognise prominent figures, including H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, honoured as the UAE Sports Personality; Sheikh Talal Al Fahad Al Subah, acknowledged as the Arab Sports Personality; Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, named the International Sports Personality; Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al Thani, President of the International Basketball Federation; Muhammad Hassan Jalloud, President of the International Weightlifting Federation; Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, alongside other athletes, teams and representatives from creative institutions.

