All-Female C1 Championship Set for a Thrilling Finale in Dubai

The highly anticipated grand finale of the All-Female C1 Championship is set to take place on Saturday, February 22, at the Al Marmoom Camel Racing Club in Dubai. After an intense five-month season featuring seven competitive races, the championship’s top jockeys will compete for the ultimate title.

This historic racing series has showcased the world’s best female camel jockeys, driven by the motto "Dare to Fly." The season-ending event will feature two decisive races over 2 km and 1.2 km, where every second will be crucial in determining the champion.

Title Contenders in a Tight Race

With a close competition at the top of the leaderboard, the final races promise an electrifying showdown:

Joanna Patejuk (PL) – 38 points

Swaantje Jorina Niehus (CH) – 36 points

Rawan Salah (JOR) – 34 points

Linda Krockenberger, founder of the All-Female C1 Championship, highlighted the significance of the event:

"This championship goes beyond racing; it's about breaking barriers, empowering women, and highlighting the incredible talent of female camel jockeys on a global stage. The season finale will be a testament to their dedication, courage, and passion."

Strong Sponsorship Support

The championship is backed by Camellait, Al Ain Farms, and Zabeel Feed Mill, whose support has been instrumental in the event’s success.

Beyond the thrilling races, the event will feature a race village, offering shopping opportunities, camel interactions, ice cream, coffee, and an engaging atmosphere for attendees.

Event Details:

Venue: Al Marmoom Camel Racing Club, Dubai

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025 – 4 PM onwards

Final Races: 2 km & 1.2 km

Free tickets for general admission can be booked at www.adcrc.me.

For media inquiries, interviews, and accreditation requests, please

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.