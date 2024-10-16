All systems go for 2025 Dubai Marathon!

With less than 100 days to go, event organisers are working closely with the Dubai Sports Council and the city’s relevant government departments to put the final building blocks in place for the staging of the 24th Dubai Marathon on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Staged under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council and still the fastest marathon in the region, the Dubai Marathon will once again feature three races over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km marathon distance. Entries have been open for several months at dubaimarathon.org.

“We have been excited by the enthusiasm of runners who have already signed up many months in advance,” said Race Director Peter Connerton.

“And with around 12 weeks to go to the race day itself, our work is all about delivering a race and infrastructure that will appeal to elite runners and amateur competitors alike.

“Thanks to our colleagues at the Dubai Sports Council and government bodies such as Dubai RTA and Dubai Police we are on track for another memorable event.”

On January 12, runners from around the world will once again tackle routes around the Jumeirah Beach Road, Al Sufouh and Umm Suqeim Road. For international visitors, the race offers marathon runners the opportunity to compete alongside the best in the world on flat and fast roads that can give them a chance for new records and personal bests.



“As we plan the next edition of the Dubai Marathon, our hope is to welcome even more elite runners and international visitors who fly in from around the globe to take part in the race,” said Dubai Sports Council Secretary General His Excellency Saeed Hareb.

“Dubai RTA, Dubai Police and the emergency services are all key components in the staging of an event taking in such a large part of the city and we welcome their support of the Dubai Sports Council and the organisers of the Dubai Marathon.”

Firmly established on the international running calendar for nearly a quarter of a century, the Dubai Marathon continues to introduce dynamic new talent to the marathon scene.

Earlier this year, Ethiopian Tigist Ketema shocked the world by setting the fastest women’s debut marathon time ever - 2:16:07 – just eight months before she stormed to victory in the Berlin Marathon in September, while teenager Addisu Gobena won the men’s race, also on his marathon debut, in 2:05:01.

“Dubai is well-established as a marathon where up-and-coming elites can make a real impression on the athletics scene,” added Connerton. “Tigist winning on her debut in Dubai then carrying that form on to Berlin later in the year is a perfect example of Dubai’s position as a showcase for the best young runners in the sport.”

The 2025 Dubai Marathon is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, adidas, the Channel 4 Radio Network, ITP Media Group, Dubai Duty Free, Bisleri Water, Dubai RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.

