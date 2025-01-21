Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

The Liwa Sports Club will host the fifth Arabian Horse Race tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Zayed City racetrack in Al Dhafra. The event will feature two 1,400-metre rounds, promising fierce competition and a large turnout of spectators.

This event is part of the club's horse racing season, which includes ten races scheduled until the end of the season. These events aim to elevate the profile of equestrian sports in the region and provide a competitive platform for riders and horses across the UAE.

Sultan Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Liwa Sports Club, said, "We are proud of the achievements of our past races, which have showcased the club's commitment to developing equestrian sports and hosting high-level professional championships. The fifth race is a significant milestone this season, and we aim to attract more participants and spectators while enhancing the club's position as a prominent sports destination in the region."

Al Mazrouei added that the season calendar includes ten races, and each event presents an opportunity to develop purebred Arabian horse racing and nurture its passion in line with the club's vision and future plans.

