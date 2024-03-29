Clash of the Staying Stars in Wide Open Dubai Gold Cup

Some of Europe’s best staying talent clashes in the G2 Dubai Gold Cup [sponsored by Al Tayer Motors], the longest race on the Dubai World Cup card.

The 3200m turf event has attracted a field of 16, including dual G1 winner Eldar Eldarov, winner of the Irish St Leger when last seen in September.

“I’ve been pleased with him for some time at home and I’m delighted with how he looks here,” said trainer Roger Varian. “After the Irish St Leger, we decided we wouldn’t run deep into the Autumn on heavy ground. Instead, we planned to give him a good break and get him ready for this race.

“He’s already achieved a good amount, but his pedigree suggests he’ll be better with age, so there’s much to look forward to.”

The five-year-old’s rivals include Tower Of London and Enemy, first and second in the G3 Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi last time out.

“We were delighted with what he did in Saudi Arabia,” said Tower Of London’s trainer Aidan O’Brien. “We felt he was only just ready to start so for him to do that was very encouraging.

“We are stepping him up in class for the Dubai Gold Cup and we think he can come forward from his win last month. He handles fast ground, he’s pacey, he quickens and stays well. That type of horse can do very well around the world.”

Al Nayyir was fourth in Saudi and has a second crack at this race, having finished tenth last year, but this time for trainer Georges Doleuze.

“I’m really happy with what the horse has achieved and I hope he can now go to the next level,” said owner Elbashir Salem Elhrari, who previously had the gelding in training with Doug Watson. “The ground in Riyadh was too firm for him but before that he was only just beaten in a race at the Carnival by Siskany.

“He seems to like the track better here and hopefully he can improve on his run in Saudi.”

Siskany himself is two from two at this year’s Carnival and aims to go one better in this race than 12 months ago, when he was narrowly beaten by Broome.

“He’s a very consistent horse and he loves the flat tracks, so we’ve seen him campaign very well in America and here," trainer Charlie Appleby said. "He’s two from two for the winter and he goes there in great order.

“We’ve applied the cheekpieces that he’s had on in the past, just because he’s stepping up into tougher company. I feel this year’s renewal is one of the strongest we’ve seen for a few years.”

The G2 Dubai Gold Cup [sponsored by Al Tayer Motors] is race three on the card, with a scheduled post time of 4:40pm UAE.





