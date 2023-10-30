Distinctive Presence of more than 3200 Participants and 20 Governmental & Private Entities in “Dubai Pink Ride”

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organized Dubai Pink Ride in collaboration with Al-Jalila Foundation and in the presence of 3200 participants; top of them are consuls of several countries. Participants in the event converted Dubai Design District & Dubai Water Canal into a destination of joy, celebration, coexistence & convergence among various classes in society.



Dubai Pink Ride aimed to meet humanitarian goals; the main of which is the support of the remarkable efforts to combat breast cancer & to make individuals in society aware of its dangers.



The event was held with participation of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al- Khalifa / H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Megan Grigonis, Consul General of the United States of America in Dubai / H.E. Sibylle Pfaff, Consul General of Germany / H.E. Darren Saqr, Consul General of Egypt / H.E. Nicole Teodorovici, Consul General of Romania / H.E. Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of France / H.E. Major General Rashid Khalifa Al-Falasi, Director of the General Department for the Security of Facilities, Corporations & Emergency in Dubai Police / Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Dept. / Mr. Salem Bin Lahij, Manager of Patients Care Dept. in Al-Jalila Foundation.



Dubai Pink Tour witnessed distinctive participation of various classes in society, as more than 1200 participants joined the 4 km walkathon, besides more than 2000 riders participated in the 15 km cycling race. The event was arranged with participation of 20 governmental & private entities. More than 300 volunteers from three various voluntary teams joined the event.



This remarkable community sports day was held as part of the Global Month of the Awareness of the Dangers of Breast Cancer alongside the importance of conducting periodical preventative tests.



H.E. Megan Grigonis, the General Consul of the USA, stated: “Today, I participated with my colleagues & the working teams of the Consulate in part of this wonderful event, to celebrate with women and make them aware of the dangers of the breast cancer and with the positive ways to maintain health & adopt preventive procedures”.



H.E. Sibylle Pfaff referred: “We are so enthusiastic to become part of this event. We are surprised with the spectacular participation of the huge number of women who are keen to be aware of the dangers of breast cancer. We thank DSC for organizing Dubai Pink Ride and inviting us to join the event”.



H.E. Nathalie Kennedy mentioned: “The breast cancer is the most common disease among women in the world. It is very important for women to be aware of the importance of conducting periodical tests & to proceed with early treatment for the disease. I thank DSC for the organizing of Dubai Pink Ride, and I have the honor to participate in this noble & eminent event, aiming to enrich the level of women awareness”.



H.E. Nicole Teodorovici said: “We are pleased to meet in this wonderful event aiming to make women aware of the importance of periodical test and the dangers of breast cancer. Free tests and many entertaining accompanying events were held. I thank DSC for the organizing of Dubai Pink Ride, and I wish to participate in the event every year”.



H.E. Darren Saqr explained: “I thank DSC for inviting us to participate in this spectacular event aiming to meet noble goals. Dubai Pink Ride represents a positive campaign against breast cancer. I am pleased toward this wonderful atmospheres and remarkable level of the organization. We are keen to participate in all events, organized in the Emirate of Dubai”.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.