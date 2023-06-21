du Announces Removal of beIN Sports Services from Home Package Starting July 1st

Dubai-based telecom company du has notified its customers that beIN Sports services will no longer be available starting from July 1st.

In an email sent to its customers today, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, announced that beIN services will be automatically removed from the du Home package for customers as of July 1st.

The company clarified on its website that starting from July 1st, beIN services will be automatically removed from the du Home package for subscribers, and a monthly discount of 184 dirhams will be applied to their plan.

It stated: If you are a subscriber to the standalone beIN TV package, the package will be automatically removed from your plan on July 1st, 2023, and no termination fees will be charged for this change. The proportional monthly fees will be applied according to your billing cycle."

