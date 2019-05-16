Dubai 2021 win NAS Volleyball title

By Wam

Amid cheers from the packed stands, Dubai 2021 bounced back from a setback to win a fourth NAS Volleyball Championship title for the franchise, with a score of 3-1.

Winners of the title in 2015 and 2016, as well as last year as F3, Dubai 2021 lost a close first set and were trailing 11-15 in the second. They then fought back to level the scores at 21-21 and shifted gears thereon, winning 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on Tuesday night. The winners received a cheque of AED600,000, while the runners-up took home AED500,000.

The two teams received their trophies and medals from H.H. Sheikh Hasher Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Information and President of Tennis Emirates, in the presence of senior officials.

Congratulating both teams on their fantastic performance in the finals, Sheikh Hasher said, "The strong level of the two teams was a pleasant surprise for me personally, and also a confirmation of the tournament’s reputation, quality, and competitiveness."

In turn, Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Duty Free, stated, "The crowds have been great and the matches amazing. So, we are really happy to be here and to be the Platinum Sponsors for the NAS Sports Tournament."

In the NAS Cricket T10 Championship, which is taking place at the Wombats Cricket Ground in Jebel Ali, a fine all-around performance from Suneth Sampath helped DHL seal their spot in the quarterfinal from Pool 8, with a 12-run win over the White Caps Cricket Club.

Sampath took four wickets from his two overs to help restrict the White Caps to 105 for 9.

In the other match of the night, Ahsan Abbas blasted a 31-ball 70 (6x4s, 4x6s) and took 2-15, as King Khalid drubbed CPD Knight Riders by 67 runs for a consolation win. Dubai Exiles have already sealed their spot in the quarterfinals from Pool 1 with two wins from two games.