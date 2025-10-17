1.50 PM Friday, 17 October 2025
Dubai Basketball Club Stuns Barcelona in EuroLeague Victory

 Dubai Basketball Club claimed a historic victory over Spain’s Barcelona, defeating the two-time EuroLeague champions 83-78 in a thrilling encounter held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, as part of the fifth round of the EuroLeague Basketball Championship.

The match marked the first-ever meeting between the two sides and Dubai’s debut appearance in Europe’s most prestigious basketball competition. Barcelona, a powerhouse of European basketball, previously won the EuroLeague title in 2003 and 2010 and reached the final nine times.

Dubai’s players delivered a commanding and cohesive performance, particularly in the third and fourth quarters, after a closely contested first half, sealing the win in the final minutes amid strong home crowd support.

