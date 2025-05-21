Dubai Basketball secure ABA League Semi-Finals spot for first time

Dubai Basketball have secured a historic place in the ABA League Semi-Finals after a dominant 85:76 win over Slovenia’s Cedevita Olimpija in Game 3 of the Quarter-Finals at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai’s home team, in just their first year of competing in the league, will now face Serbian giants Partizan in a best-of-three Semi-Finals series beginning on 26th May in Belgrade before heading to Dubai for the second leg on Thursday, 29th May.

Dubai Basketball’s consistency and composure were reflected in the numbers. Shooting an impressive 48.2 percent from the field compared to Olimpija’s 40 percent, the home side made every possession count, exploiting gaps in the Slovenian defence and converting under pressure.

Coach Jurica Golemac praised the team’s mental preparation and energy on the court, "Credit to Cedevita Olimpija for a great series. We knew this was going to be our toughest Quarter-Final matchup, but we didn’t shy away from the challenge. We came out to prove we were the better team - and we did just that.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.