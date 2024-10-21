Dubai Basketball secures thrilling last-second win over Spartak Subotica

Fans erupted as Isaiah Taylor’s last-second drive secured a dramatic 80-79 win for Dubai Basketball over Spartak Subotica, improving their ABA League record to 4-1.

Although Taylor scored the decisive basket, the Dubai Basketball fanbase played a key role in the victory. With 55 seconds remaining, Spartak’s Rasir Bolton, the ABA League point leader and MVP candidate, went to the free-throw line but converted only one of two attempts, as the crowd’s intensity grew. This set the stage for Taylor’s game-winning basket with just 2 seconds left on the clock, sealing a one-point victory.

Dubai’s win was a team effort, with key contributions from several players on both offence and defence. NBA veteran Davis Bertans delivered a strong performance, hitting five of six three-point attempts and finishing with 17 points. Team captain Klemen Prepelic and Awudu Abass both dominated defensively, each recording 7 rebounds.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.