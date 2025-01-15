Dubai braces for Pocari Sweat Run 2025

The Pocari Sweat Run 2025 is all set to energize Dubai’s avid group of running enthusiasts when it is held on April 12, 2025.

Organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and Expo City Dubai, this premier event invites runners of all levels to explore scenic routes at Expo City. The race categories include three separate runs – a 21km, a 10km and a 5km km race, providing options for seasoned athletes and casual participants alike.

Experience Expo City

The event will take participants through a beautifully designed route starting and ending at Al Forsan Park. Runners will enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Expo City while traversing routes that showcase the park’s greenery and Dubai’s modern skyline. With clearly marked paths and ample hydration stations, the event ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Cash Prizes and Awards

The Pocari Sweat Run 2025 offers cash prizes totaling AED 60,000 for top finishers across various categories. Trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each race category, with all participants receiving finisher medals and commemorative T-shirts.

Event Schedule

4.30 am: Registration Opens

6.30 am: 21km Race Start; 6.45 am: 10km Race Start; 7 am: 5km Race Start; 9.30 am: Awards Ceremony; 11 am: Event concludes

Join the community

“The Pocari Sweat Run 2025 reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and community engagement in Dubai,” said Kiyoto Taira, Managing Director of Pocari Sweat Middle East.

“We are excited to see participants challenge themselves while enjoying the unique atmosphere of Expo City,” he added.

“This sort of event is what we are always on the look-out for in Dubai. We have been moving in the right direction when it comes to living a healthy, fit and meaningful life, and this race will further enhance our profile as a healthy global destination,” disclosed the Dubai Sports Council.

“This event will not only bring in a lot of excitement among the local population but also inspire global visitors to aspire towards a truly fulfilling lifestyle in Dubai,” DSC added.

The Dubai Sports Council is pleased to support the event as it contributes to enhancing the diversity of sporting events that the Council is keen to achieve while providing opportunities to sports fans of all nationalities who are living in Dubai. This event also represents an ideal model of cooperation between the public and private sectors

Don’t miss this chance to be part of Dubai’s most exciting running event. Whether you’re running for competition or community, the Pocari Sweat Run 2025 promises an unforgettable experience.

Highlights:

• Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

• Venue: Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai

• Start Times: 21km at 6.30 am; 10km at 6. 45 am and 5km at 7 am.

For registration and more details, visit:

Pocari Sweat Run 2025 Dubai - Pocari Sweat

