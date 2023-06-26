Dubai Esports And Games Festival: Buy Your Tickets Now For The Biggest Gaming Event Of The Year!

The excitement is at an all time high for gamers, tech enthusiasts, industry professionals and esports fans as they experience the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2023) currently taking place at Hall 1, South Hall of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai until 25 June!

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DEF 2023 came alive with a diverse range of events designed to cater to every gaming passion, with cutting-edge gaming products and the latest games, some never ever played! The biggest gaming event of the year features industry giants exhibiting the latest new tech and experiences, including the latest Virtual Reality games and simulators, with unmissable, action-packed days for all the family to enjoy.

Exciting must see exhibitions include:

Publishers in the du Gaming District:

● du brings gamers together with FIFA 23 and Tekken 7 on their stand

● Ubisoft with popular games Just Dance and Brawlhalla

● Xbox showcasing games including Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft and the Xbox Game Pass

● Telios’s futuristic racing sim where you can race for the highest score challenge

● Capcom presenting the newly released Street Fighter 6

● Foxrito is where you can play the world's first hands on showing of Darkness Road and Emirati made horror survival game

● Sawa Group showcasing Infini at the Discovery Zone

● Yalla Play come and play the new 3D shooter game Trillionaire Thugs

● Yalla Group launching the newly released Age of Legends

● Moonton is back with one of the regions favourites, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

● Logitech has their racing gaming equipment on show and amazing prizes to win

● Red Bull has racing simulators for the whole family

● Doritos have an awesome 3D game and of course…a few bags of Doritos to share.

The Futures Zone in association with Emirates NBD

● Farcana The newly released game from Dubai based developers is a FPS web 3.0 game where you can go head to head in a 4 v 4 format.

● GamePlay is an exhilarating fusion of sports, gaming and metaverse, leveraging Web3 to create an immersive gaming experience.

● Teach Me Code lets you explore in the on the stand cars and explore how AI technologies are used in real life

● Drone Champions League come and experience DCL The Game and become a budding drone racing pro.

Other gaming fun to experience:

● Dubai Police showcasing games including Dubai Drift 2, Turbo League and Tekken 7 and My Child, My Friend newly released at the festival

● Geekay Retail Stores is your ultimate destination for an extraordinary selection of gaming and pop culture merchandise, while Geekay Distribution invites gamers to experience an epic showcase of the year's hottest games and exclusive early hands-on opportunities with the following games: Lies of P, Dead Island 2, Saints Row, Undisputed, LEGO 2K Drive, AEW: Fight Forever, Alone in the Dark, Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

● Kitkat experience is a highly interactive and entertaining adventure, with a delightful twist that genuinely resonates with gamers and the Kitkat brand. As a pivotal element of the bespoke flagship campaign for Kitkat MENA, titled "Don't Break Your Game, Have a KITKAT Break!", developed and crafted by the Publicis Groupe Gaming Team, the DEF experience provides gamers with a space to “take a break” from the stresses and frustrations of gaming. Whether it's engaging in the exhilarating hammer and punch challenges to release pent-up steam, immersing oneself in captivating PC and console stations to embark on a fresh gaming adventure, delving into a mesmerizing realm through the immersive VR experience, or simply seeking respite from the bustling festival atmosphere at the chill lounge where gamers can indulge in a complimentary Kitkat.

● Magic Planet’s arcade zone is where children and families of all ages will have great fun playing a wide variety of Magic Planet games including Jurassic Park, Tomb Raider, Nerf Arcade and Mario Cart at Stand 14 and Cafe Arcade

● Superheated Neurons invite consumers to their board gaming area with game masters teaching the all of the games they have bought to highlight in their Table Top Zone

● Okatu are putting son against dad and friend against friend in their remote control racing car tracks, alongside a robot building area and their hobby building kits in the TableTop Zone with 20% off on products at the festival

● Retro Arcade Play games and arcade favourites from the 80s, 90s and early 2000’s

● Virgin Radio Come and meet Brent Black broadcasting live from 2-4pm on 23rd and 24th June in the F&B zone

Food and beverage outlets to power you up so you can keep exploring:

● du grab some family pictures in the Infiniti screen

● Cafe Arcade our very own take on a futuristic arcade cafe

● Chris Café and Swaggers - delicious food including burgers, hot dogs and fries

● Vietnamese Foodies - authentic Asian food

● Dunkin Donuts - tasty donuts and coffee

● Yifang Tea - must-try Taiwanese fruit tea

● Forest Cafe food truck - delicious coffee and bakeries

● Saj 21 - authentic Lebanese Saj wraps

● Baskin Robbins - globally acclaimed ice cream and cake

● Coffee Planet - specialty coffee to keep you going

Whether a casual gamer, an esports enthusiast, or a family looking for a day out, the Middle East’s biggest esports and games festival invites you to come and enjoy. The GameExpo event would not be possible without the support of fantastic sponsors including: Du, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, KitKat, Vox Cinemas, Alienware, Rove and Virgin.

Do not miss your chance to be part of the action! Get your tickets today and arrive early to get front row seats: https://www.dubaiesportsfestival.com & https://www.instagram.com/dxbesportsfest/?hl=en

https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87445/gameexpo

https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/others/19713/gameexpo

