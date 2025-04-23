Dubai Esports and Games Festival Kicks Off the Biggest-Ever Citywide Gaming Celebration This Week

The wait is over! The highly anticipated Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is powering up the city with its biggest, boldest, and most epic fourth edition this year, bringing 17 packed days of non-stop action starting this week from 25 April to 11 May. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the region’s largest and most exciting esports and gaming festival is pulling out all the stops to bring together free-to-play gaming experiences across League of Legends, Fortnite, EA FC 25, PUBG Mobile, and even arcade classics; legendary showdowns on PlayStation, XBOX, and Nintendo; in addition to exclusive game previews, educational initiatives, industry-leading discussions, and more. Plus, an electrifying calendar of competitions, high-stakes esports tournaments, and cosplay contests brings unmissable chances for everyone to win massive prizes worth over AED 500,000 throughout the festival.

Everyone from families, friends, fans, casual gamers, and even esports champions should mark their calendars for what promises to be the ultimate gaming experience of the entire year. The city truly transforms into a live, buzzing arena where imagination meets innovation, nostalgia meets next-gen, and fun meets fierce competition.

GAMEEXPO RETURNS BIGGER AND BOLDER

DEF’s eagerly awaited flagship event, GameExpo returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 9 to 11 May, this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. Promising to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever, eight themed gaming zones feature everything from exclusive meet-and-greets with top gaming influencers to high-stakes esports tournaments, retro arcade nostalgia, Sim Racing, Web3 Gaming, and much more. The Retro Zone showcases iconic arcade machines to bring a nostalgic and interactive experience for visitors of all ages, while the Emirates NBD Family Zone delivers epic gaming for the whole family. Making their debut this year are the brand-new The Amazon Quest: The New IRL Zone brought to you by Amazon and the Just Dance Zone in partnership with Ubisoft. The Main Arena and Gaming District promise to be the ultimate spots to witness and participate in high-energy competitions, interactive gaming challenges, and more for players and fans alike. The Narrows, a vibrant marketplace, brings the latest exclusive merchandise and collectibles for fans. Meanwhile, two dedicated talabat F&B Zones are set to serve a diverse range of food options, creating a lively space for attendees to relax and recharge between gaming sessions.

The action doesn’t stop there. Even more cutting-edge gaming experiences are in store from big-name brands, including epic experiences at Red Bull Gaming Grounds and Web3 Pavilion: Bitget X SWEAT, in addition to exciting activations by Antifreeze, Haribo, Nasr Esports Academy, and Gillette.

Tickets are now on sale, including one-day entry priced at AED 39 for students and AED 69 for adults. Those planning to attend all three days can opt for multi-day passes, priced at AED 69 for students and AED 139 for adults. A limited number of Pro Gamer Experience tickets are also available, giving fans one-day access to exclusive meet-and-greets with top creators such as Abo Flah, for AED 199. Families of six (two adults and four children) can enjoy a one-day pass for AED 149 or access all three days of GameExpo 2025 for AED 299. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

DUBAI COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES CREATIVITY

The Dubai Cosplay Championship calls all fans of anime, gaming, and pop culture for a spectacular showcase of creativity on 11 May as part of GameExpo at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. With exciting cash prizes worth up to AED 30,000 and exclusive meet-and-greets with popular personalities, this event promises to be a standout moment of the festival. Kicking off the excitement is the Cosplay Opening Act, where iconic characters are brought to life through jaw-dropping transformations and next-level artistry. The Daily Cosplay Catwalk then opens the runway to everyone ready to show off their stunning looks. Finally, the Cosplay Competition calls the region’s top talent to the stage to battle for the crown, showcasing elite craftsmanship, performance, and passion in front of a roaring crowd. The region’s leading cosplayers will not only judge the competitions but also participate in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, offering fans the chance to connect and learn from their idols. Registration is open until 6 May through the Cosplay Registration Form.

PLAY BEYOND UNLEASHES THE ACTION

For a chance to witness heart-pounding matchups and high-octane battles between regional and global pros, GameExpo also hosts Play Beyond on 10 and 11 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. The event delivers adrenaline-fueled challenges and electrifying matchups featuring top gaming influencers. Leading influencer Abo Flah returns to the stage, while other esports pros go head-to-head in high-stakes battles for the coveted Play Beyond trophy. Fans will be immersed in intense gameplay and interactive challenges, making this a truly unforgettable experience.

CITYWIDE EDUCATION PROGRAMME INSPIRES FUTURE INNOVATORS

DEF 2025 is committed to shaping the future of gaming by engaging students and educators in the dynamic world of gaming through the DEF Educational Engagement Programme. Students and teachers can explore hands-on workshops, take part in exciting tournaments, and compete for prizes worth AED 50,000. Key experiences include the Minecraft Education Challenge, Fortnite Quest, Power Up Parade, Game Changers, and Game Quest Express, as well as expert-led presentations and exclusive interactive workshops led by senior educators from Microsoft and Unreal Engine - all designed to provide students and teachers with valuable insights into the wide range of career opportunities within gaming and esports. On 8 May, students also have the chance to visit GameExpo on a school trip, offering them an immersive experience in the world of gaming innovation.

EPIC TOURNAMENTS REWARD GAMING FANS

Fans across the region also have the opportunity to join in all the action of DEF 2025, with the chance to climb the leaderboard in a variety of tournaments. The DEF PlayStation EA FC 25 Cup brings a thrilling wildcard qualification opportunity for two lucky UAE residents to compete alongside six regional finalists to win their share of $10,000 during live finals hosted at GameExpo on 10 May. Meanwhile, the Yalla Ludo Challenge, taking place from 29 April to 6 May, rewards mobile gamers with exclusive in-game prizes and leaderboard recognition.

GAMEEXPO SUMMIT BRINGS TOGETHER INDUSTRY LEADERS

Taking place on 7 and 8 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, the GameExpo Summit brings together over 100 global experts to explore the cutting-edge trends shaping the gaming world, including AI, Web3, mobile gaming, and the rapid growth of the MENA region in the industry. The summit will also spotlight regional talent through the MENA Games Awards, while offering exclusive opportunities for networking, investment matchmaking, and business development - fostering valuable connections that will help shape the future of gaming. For more information and to register interest for the GameExpo Summit, please visit the website. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.

Dubai Esports and Games Festival is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.