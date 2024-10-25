Dubai Fitness Challenge starts tomorrow with an epic first week planned

Get ready to MOVE! Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) starts tomorrow with an epic first week planned, full of fun, fitness and community experiences for all.

A free, 30-day health and fitness activation like no other, DFC challenges you to commit to just 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with a whole host of activities, mega mass participation events, fitness villages and community hubs lined up to support you every step of the way. Running until Sunday, 24 November, don’t miss this opportunity to jumpstart your health and wellness journey and make fitness your daily habit.

Here's a taster of what’s lined up for week one of DFC 2024.

Three 30 x 30 30-day Fitness Villages:

Buzzing hubs of activity every single day of the Challenge, 30 x 30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa’a Park will offer non-stop classes and workouts for everyone.

Join the 30 x 30 Challenge and workout as the waves lap against the shore at the iconic DP World Kite 30 x 30 Beach Fitness Village – an epicentre of inspiration, camaraderie and transformative fitness experiences. The perfect spot to get active, this village offers a wide range of fitness activities across multiple zones, from intense workouts to more relaxed exercise sessions, plus dedicated kids’ classes for the little ones. Why not challenge your mates at the Decathlon Sports Court, cool off at the Emirates NBD Aqua Park, or practise your swing in the DP World Cricket Arena? Other zones include the DP World Sports Hub, e& Main Stage, Emarat Padel Courts, Emirates Airline Rebounder, Emirates NBD Watersports, MIRA Teen Fit - Boxd - Martial Arts, Sun & Sand Sports Beach Volleyball,talabat Core - Cardio - Resistance, Yoga, Wasl Gymnastics, Wasl Parkour, and WHOOP Lift - Ride - Row. Open weekdays from 8 AM to 1 PM for schools and 3 PM to 11 PM for the public, and from 7 AM to 11 PM on weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout spot – it’s your chance to connect, stay active, and crush your 30 x 30 goals.

The ultimate destination for outdoor fitness, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village will offer a variety of fitness areas designed to accommodate all abilities, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3 on 3 Basketball Court and a Kids’ Fitness Zone, making it the perfect place for outdoor activity. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, you can also join dance sessions and fitness classes held on the main stage. So, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village invites you to come together in a celebration of health and community.

Serving as the central hub for you to collect your bibs for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, the fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with fitness classes starting at 4 PM. Saturdays and Sundays are action-packed, welcoming you from 8 AM to midnight, with bib collection available throughout the day.

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa’a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure you have a smooth ride, while the new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures that you can find your perfect activity. From supervised playgrounds for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis, basketball, and cricket nets, there’s no shortage of ways for you to stay active and have fun. Open Sunday to Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM and Friday to Saturday from 4 PM to 11:30 PM, it’s the perfect place for you to get moving, stay fit, and create lasting memories!

Make sure to bring a towel and refillable water bottle. With exciting activities and photo opportunities throughout, they’re vibrant destinations for fitness and community engagement.

Visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com to check out schedules.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA at Hatta Dam:

Paddle into a world of adventure at DFC’s second edition of Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), presented by RTA, on Saturday 2 November. Perfect for paddlers of all levels, this exciting event offers SUP sessions for adults and families amidst the stunning scenery of the Hatta mountains. Additionally, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the beauty of Hatta’s crystal-clear waters and add another layer to your aquatic adventure, take advantage of the free one-hour kayaking sessions – new for this year and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered participants. A mass participation challenge will bring the SUP community together, allowing you to team up with fellow paddlers for a spirited display of fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie.

Register now atwww.dubaifitnesschallenge.com and check out what’s happening in Hatta that weekend to extend your experience. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the serene waters of Hatta during this unique paddleboarding adventure.

Community hubs across the city:

Whether it's sweating it out in a high-energy boot camp, finding your zen in a yoga session, or watching your kids get rid of all that energy in specially designed classes, there is something for everyone at community hubs across the city this DFC. Discover thousands of fitness classes, events, and activities to help you and your family achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle. Here are just some of what is happening in week one:

● Aqua Fishing Academy Fitness Hub | Explore the exciting world of sport fishing at Palm View East on Palm Jumeirah. This unique fitness hub offers an engaging introduction to fishing techniques for all ages, with sessions covering everything from essential equipment to knot-tying methods. Participants can also test their skills with a fun fishing simulator that offers an immersive sport fishing experience without leaving the shore. Daily from Monday 28 October until Saturday 2 November, with sessions starting at 1 PM and 2 PM

● City Walk Fitness Hub | A spooktacular themed lineup of events and activities, including belly dancing, meditation sessions and ice baths. For an extra bite of fun, NoWayOut is offering a 20% discount on their thrilling escape room experiences. Opening Sunday 27 October, with daily activities at differing times.

● Dubai Design District Fitness Hub | A creative and dynamic environment where participants can enjoy a variety of free workout sessions, ranging from high-energy HIIT classes to calming yoga. Daily from 3 PM to 9 PM

● Expo City Dubai Fitness Hub | An array of activities that cater to families, children and individuals of all fitness levels. Located at the scenic Al Forsan Park, this hub will include a range of outdoor fitness sessions designed to promote health and wellness for everyone in a fun and engaging environment. Daily from 29 October to 3 November, with sessions running from 7 AM to 8 PM

● Gate Avenue Fitness Hub | To celebrate DIFC’s 20th anniversary, this hub will offer a dynamic range of fitness sessions and activities, with 20 free fitness classes running over 20 days in collaboration with top local fitness studios. Daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.

● Global Village Fitness Hub | Specifically designed for children, the Kids' Theatre will host a series of activities, including dance, creative movement, and interactive fitness sessions. Parents can enjoy the attractions at Global Village while their kids get active. Daily from 5 PM to 9 PM.

● Golf is Good Fitness Hub | Every day throughout DFC, various golf venues across the city - Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Five Iron Golf, Golf Tec UAE, MYGolf Dubai, The Els Club, Dubai, Top Golf Dubai and Jumeirah Golf Estates - will offer a mix of play, tuition, competitions and fitness activities designed for both beginners and seasoned golfers. The Emirates Golf Federation and DP World Tour Championship will be involved, ensuring a high level of engagement for all participants. Timings differ across venues.

● Ripe Market Fitness Hub | A variety of fitness activities for families, individuals, and children, including yoga classes, Pilates sessions, and active outdoor workouts. Daily from 26 October to 1 November, then Saturdays and Sundays until 24 November, 8 AM to 7 PM

● Sustainable City Fitness Hub | Various sessions designed to promote wellness and environmental consciousness, including invigorating boot camps, relaxing yoga sessions, Latin dance workouts, football, self-defence, Jiu-Jitsu classes, aqua fitness and swimming lessons. Daily from 8:30 AM, with evening sessions from 4 PM.

● Wasl Green Park Fitness Hub | A variety of engaging workouts, including high-intensity boot camps, relaxing yoga sessions, and fun sports activities for kids between 5 and 15 years, such as basketball, football, MMA and dance. There are also swimming classes for kids aged 10 and up, plus a Mums & Todds swim class for families with young children. Daily activities at differing times.

Other fitness hubs include: Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub, Bluewaters Fitness Hub, Danube Sport World Fitness Hub, Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub, Dubai Media City Fitness Hub, Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub, JLT Fitness Hub, P&O Marinas Fitness Hub, The Beach, JBR Fitness Hub, Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub, Town Square Fitness Hubs, Wasl One Fitness Hub, Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub, Wasl Village Fitness Hub and Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub. To explore more, visitwww.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Community events to help you smash your goals:

Get moving and find new ways to fulfil your 30 x 30 with an action-packed calendar of events happening across the city, offering fun-filled fitness opportunities for all:

● Dubai Active | Check out the latest trends and seize the chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb at the Middle East’s leading health, fitness and wellness event, taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre from today (Friday 25) to Sunday 27 October.

● Arabian Warrior Dubai | Get ready to unleash your inner warrior with the UAE leg of this exciting obstacle course racing (OCR) series. Taking place on Saturday 26 October at Dubai Island, Next to Dubai Island Beach, it promises to add a dash of grit and glory to your fitness routine. Whether you’re navigating through Arabic-themed obstacles or taking on races ranging from 5k to a gruelling 50k, plus Junior Warrior course, there’s a challenge for everyone.

● Plus500 City Half Marathon | Taking place on 27 October, starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and offering scenic routes through Downtown Dubai.

● Skechers Night Run | The start of a series of community races at The Track Meydan Golf on 30 October. Open to all ages and abilities, with 3km, 5km and 10km options.

● Rashid and Latifa Fun Duathlon | An action-packed day on 1 November at Expo City Dubai, with a run and cycle race designed for kids aged 3 to 15 years old, and distances tailored to different age groups.

● Skechers Inflatable Obstacle Race | Head to Expo City Dubai for the inaugural SKECHERS Inflatable Obstacle Course Race on 2 November, where participants will have the chance to run either a 2.5km or 5km course through the iconic site's futuristic landscapes. The route features nine obstacles designed to test your agility, balance and endurance. From towering slides to tricky mazes, participants will face exciting challenges, including the 9m 'Burj Surj'. Enjoy iconic views of Expo City Dubai’s landmarks along the way, including Al Wasl Plaza and the Sustainability Pavilion.

● Dubai Premier Padel P1 | Happening from 3 to 10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, this prestigious event will feature 320 elite players competing for a staggering AED 1.8 million prize pool, ensuring a week full of thrilling matches and off-court entertainment.

● Women’s Run 2024 | Will return on 3 November in Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, celebrating female empowerment with a vibrant, ladies-only race that brings participants from around the globe together.

● Dubai Padel Cup | Ready for a new sporting challenge? This adrenaline-fuelled spectacle will see eight community-driven tournaments aimed at engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and competition. You can witness exhibition matches – and most importantly, join in the tournaments where padel players from all over UAE will compete, connect and socialise. The meet will follow a knockout format where winners will move on to the next round until the finals.

talabat x DFC Healthy Collection:

If you’re also looking to kick start better eating habits this DFC, talabat will introduce the DFC Healthy Collection, providing a diverse range of wholesome and nutritious meals from top-rated healthy restaurants throughout the Challenge. The collection will not only support your fitness goals but also make it easier for you to access delicious, health-conscious options.

Stay tuned for an exciting DFC week two as we unveil what's in store in the coming days. For more information and to join the challenge, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com. Also, don’t forget to #ShareYour30 on social media to motivate and inspire others to get involved.

