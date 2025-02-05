DUBAI GAMES announces new strategic partnerships ahead of its sixth edition

The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, the premier community sporting event in Dubai held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council, has announced a series of strategic sponsorship and collaboration agreements with key entities, including the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), M42, C4, Dubai Festival City, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Al-Wasl Group (Viya), and adidas.

This announcement comes as DUBAI GAMES continues its impressive global expansion. The championship is set to launch on 20 February 2025, with official sponsorship from DP World and diamond partnerships with DAMAC Group and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the DUBAI GAMES, organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

This prominent sporting event underscores our wise leadership’s commitment to embedding sports and physical activities as an integral part of the UAE society’s culture. Our sponsorship of this event, during the Year of Community in the UAE, is part of our social responsibility to support activities and initiatives that promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage positive energy. These activities help strengthen social bonds and foster cultural and human cohesion among all members of society, as well as uphold the spirit of sportsmanship that defines all sporting events in Dubai,”

“We are committed to providing a positive and happy work environment that encourages employees to participate in various sporting activities. These activities play a key role in helping employees balance their professional and personal lives, enhance social cohesion and improve their physical and mental wellbeing. They also build self-confidence and foster positive competition,” added Al Tayer.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to renew our strategic partnership with the DUBAI GAMES, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a pioneering initiative that started in Dubai and spread to the world, as it was unique because the Games were not limited to Government institutions, but welcomed teams from various institutions and nationalities.”

He added: “DUBAI GAMES are witnessing diversity and growth year after year, through the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to develop them and the efforts and ideas of the organizing committee that is keen to achieve the great goals of this pioneering community sports initiative. The introduction of Battle of the Community and Battle of the Cities has been a distinctive and wonderful addition to the championship programme as it has spread happiness and enthusiasm among participants and fans alike.”

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said: “We are honoured to welcome esteemed organisations as key partners for the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES. Their support reflects the tournament’s growing global stature and reinforces its position as a premier sporting event. These partnerships highlight the synergy between the public and private sectors, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing teamwork, innovation, and excellence in sports. This further strengthens Dubai’s status as a leading global sporting hub, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make sports a fundamental pillar of community well-being.”

He added: “The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES will be a defining moment in the evolution of sports, both in the UAE and globally. By harnessing the expertise and dedication of our partners, we aim to create an exceptional sporting experience that inspires excellence, unites communities, and fosters a lasting culture of sportsmanship and collaboration.”

Ali Al Qaizi, Executive Director of Ahska (C4), said: “DUBAI GAMES presents a unique opportunity to empower talents, harness potentials, and foster a spirit of positive competition. Through our collaboration, we aim to promote public health and encourage individuals to embrace an active lifestyle. We take great pride in this sponsorship and remain dedicated to supporting social and human development initiatives in the UAE, driving innovation, and contributing to a brighter future.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said: "We are thrilled once again to host the DUBAI GAMES at Dubai Festival City this year. This event embodies the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and collaboration, values that resonate deeply with our community and the ethos of Dubai Festival City. It’s an honor to provide a platform where government entities come together to push boundaries and showcase their strength and determination. With participants from cities worldwide, this year’s edition promises to be a truly global celebration of unity and perseverance."

Bilal Fares, SVP & GM of adidas EMC, said: "At adidas, we are driven by the belief that sport has the power to change lives. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DUBAI GAMES, equipping participants with cutting-edge sportswear apparel that enables them to push beyond limits, embrace competition, and reach new heights. Together, we celebrate movement, resilience, and the unifying spirit of sport."

Safeya Al Maqtari, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai & Northern Emirates, said: “Mubadala Health Dubai and Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital in Al Batayeh proudly support this year's DUBAI GAMES, exemplifying our commitment to promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle among UAE residents,"

She added, "As a part of M42, which operates over 450 facilities in 26 countries and is a recognized global leader in health underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics, our strategic presence positions us to provide world-class medical care across the UAE, including in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. We believe in a future where healthcare is focused on precision and preventive care, leading to better lives and a brighter future for all. By collaborating with the UAE government, we are dedicated to enhancing community health by making patient-centric care of the highest standards accessible to everyone.”

With its refreshed identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage future generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience—reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai

The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, featuring a new and inclusive identity, will welcome over 240 teams competing in categories including the Battle of the Government (Men and Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The total prize pool exceeds AED 3.1 million.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 kicked off with the Battle of the Community pre-qualification on 1 February, followed by the Battle of the Juniors on 8 February at DAMAC Hills. The main championship is set to run from 20 to 23 February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.

