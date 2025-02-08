DUBAI GAMES’ Battle of the Juniors celebrates rising talents; winners crowned after thrilling contests

The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES 2025, the premier community sporting event in Dubai held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, announced today the winners of the Battle of the Juniors, following a day of intense and competitive action. The event is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, and the support of official partner DP World, and DAMAC and Emarat as diamond sponsors.

Gravity x Backyard Ninjas was crowned the Battle of the Juniors 2025 champions after an outstanding performance that secured their victory with 97.79 points. Block20 x Empire finished in second place with 94.71 points, while Rashid Bin Humaid Boys School – Cycle 2 claimed third place with 83.42 points. The competition remained fiercely contested until the final moments, intensifying the excitement and engagement for both players and spectators.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Dubai Games, said: "The Battle of the Juniors is a powerful platform for identifying and nurturing young athletic talent while promoting a culture of sportsmanship among children aged 10 to 13. This competition embodies Dubai’s commitment to creating a dynamic and competitive environment where young athletes can develop their skills, build confidence, and push their limits. Beyond physical activity, sports at this age serve as a vital learning experience, instilling values of dedication, teamwork, and perseverance. Watching these young athletes rise to the challenge and embrace the spirit of competition reflects the success of DUBAI GAMES as a platform that inspires, empowers, and prepares the next generation for future success."

The sixth edition of Dubai Games featured a dedicated day for the Battle of the Juniors and saw more than 390 young athletes from 56 teams competing with exceptional determination and team spirit. The event reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth development through sports.

The Battle of the Juniors competition attracted a significant crowd, with more than 6,000 spectators in attendance, creating an electrifying atmosphere as young athletes showcased their skills and determination. The tournament also featured specialised training workshops focused on physical development and the importance of proper nutrition in optimising sports performance.

In its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong support from prominent public and private sector partners, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s leading sporting events. This year’s partners include DP World as the Official Partner, DAMAC Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) as Diamond Partners, and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 as Gold Sponsors. C4 serves as the Bronze Sponsor, with Dubai Festival City as the official venue partner, Al Futtaim Automotive as a supporting partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network as media partners. Additional sponsors include Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 is set to welcome 246 teams across various categories, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government – Men; 28 teams in the Battle of the Government – Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities. The main championship will run from 20 to 23 February at Dubai Festival City. The total prize pool exceeds AED 3.1 million.

With its refreshed identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage future generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience—reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai

