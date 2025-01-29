DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years

The Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES, Dubai’s premier team sports event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced a three-year strategic partnership with DAMAC Group. This collaboration underscores DAMAC’s dedication to supporting initiatives that raise Dubai’s status as a global sports destination and a vibrant, dynamic city.

Spirit of teamwork

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, stated: “DUBAI GAMES exemplifies the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and innovation. After a successful edition last year, we are thrilled to announce our support for the coming editions of the GAMES, which we anticipate to be bigger, stronger and more exciting. At DAMAC, we value the opportunity to challenge ourselves, collaborate as a cohesive team, and embrace the values of determination and endurance. This event not only allows us to contribute to a shared sense of community but also underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and determination. We look forward to demonstrating our collective strength and collaborative spirit at this prestigious event.”

A global sports platform

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Dubai Games, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with DAMAC Properties through this memorandum of understanding. This partnership strengthens our collaboration with leading national institutions, reflecting our shared values of cooperation, teamwork, and innovation. Together, we aim to elevate Dubai’s status as a global hub for sports and community engagement. We deeply appreciate DAMAC’s continued support, which ensures the championship’s global prominence and highlights Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”

The partnership with DAMAC underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life. DUBAI GAMES serves as an ideal platform to inspire the younger generation, encouraging them to embrace an active lifestyle that reflects Dubai’s values of ambition, resilience, and vitality.

DUBAI GAMES 2025

The sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, featuring a new and inclusive identity, will welcome over 240 teams competing in four categories: Battle of the Government (Men and Women), Battle of the Community, Battle of the Cities, and Battle of the Juniors. The total prize pool exceeds AED3.1 million.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 will kick off in February with the Battle of the Community qualifiers on 1 February, followed by the Battle of the Juniors on 8 February at DAMAC Hills. The main championship is set to run from 20 to 23 February 2025 at Dubai Festival City.

