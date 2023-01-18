Dubai hosts first 'Ultra Kabaddi League' with participation of 112 players

By WAM

Muhammad Aamir / Khoder Nashar

DUBAI, 18th January, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council announced that it will host Dubai Ultra Kabaddi League, which will be held for the first time in the country and is organised by Sporteify in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Its competitions will be held in the sports hall of Al-Ahly Youth Club in Al-Mamzar from 4-24 June, with the participation of 112 players from 10 different countries making up 8 branded teams, competing in 32 matches.

The announcement came during a press conference addressed by Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Department in the Council, the famous Indian actor Kabir Duhan Singh, Bollywood star of Indian cinema, and Sumit Singh, the director of the organising company.

Ali Omar expressed his happiness to host the tournament, which he said is a "new and distinctive addition" to Dubai's diversity for all segments of society. ” Our annual agenda includes organising and sponsoring many international and community sporting events."

He added, “Dubai Sports Council is keen on the success of this tournament, which contributes to strengthening cooperation with the private sector to develop all kind of sports."

For his part, Kabir Duhan Singh thanked the Dubai Sports Council for supporting the event.

The matches will also be broadcasted on television, internationally via streaming services.

