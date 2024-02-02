Dubai Kitesurf competition on Saturday and Sunday at Dubai Islands

The Dubai Islands beach will witness the Dubai Kitesurfing Competition on Saturday and Sunday, organized by the Dubai International Marine Club for the consecutive season. This event will be part of Dubai Watersports Day, in conjunction with the World Coolest Winter Campaign.Dubai Watersports Day returns for its second season with a diverse array of events, featuring various watersports all in one place on the picturesque Dubai Islands. The event anticipates broad participation from marine sports enthusiasts.The Dubai Kitesurf Open will be held under the supervision of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation (UAESARF), led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, in cooperation with the Emirates Kiteboarding Association (EKA). The event will feature the participation of a diverse fans of this sport, including the stars of our national team and enthusiasts from communities residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The event holds great importance as it marks the first activity of the Emirates Kiteboarding Association (EKA) in 2024. It provides an opportunity for fans of this sport, which has gained widespread popularity on the stunning beaches of the United Arab Emirates. Consistently chosen by numerous international champions as a preparation station for the Third Summer Olympic Games, the sport will make its debut on the 30th edition of the Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris, after receiving approval to be included as one of the Olympic sports.The Dubai Kitesurf Competition 2024 includes four categories: Twin Tip, Freestyle, Hydrofoil, and Wing Foil. The competition will be held for two days and is open to all participants, including Men, Women, and Juniors, in addition to UAE Nationals.Sameh Elsagir, the Technical Director of the Emirates Kiteboarding Association, mentioned that the Dubai Kitesurf Competition 2024 marks the committee’s first events in the new year. The chosen date is considered highly suitable for the nature of this sport, encouraging widespread participation from citizen and residents. Additionally, several renowned champions, classified in their respective categories, prefers to train in the beaches of Dubai to prepare for major international events.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.