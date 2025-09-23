Dubai Media Secures EuroLeague Rights: Bringing Europe’s Best Basketball to MENA

Dubai Media, through Dubai Sports, has announced a landmark agreement with Euroleague Basketball to broadcast the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague across the Middle East and North Africa for the next five seasons.

The deal ensures over 100 million households in the region will have access to Europe’s premier basketball competition, delivering world-class sporting entertainment to audiences like never before.

Abdul Rahman Amin, the Director of Dubai Sports Channel commented on the partnership saying: “This partnership reinforces Dubai Media’s commitment to delivering world-class sporting content to audiences across the region. Broadcasting the EuroLeague aligns with our vision of positioning Dubai as a global hub for premier sports and entertainment. With the debut of Dubai Basketball in the EuroLeague, this agreement not only elevates the competition’s presence in the region but also inspires a new generation of fans and athletes.”

Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of Euroleague Basketball, added: “Partnering with Dubai Media and Dubai Sports marks a historic step in Euroleague Basketball’s mission to grow the game globally and connect with new audiences. By making every EuroLeague game available across the MENA region, we are ensuring millions of fans can experience the excitement, intensity, and excellence of European basketball. With Dubai Basketball joining the competition, this season represents a pivotal moment in expanding our footprint and building long-term bonds with one of the world’s most dynamic sports markets.”

About Dubai Media Dubai

Media Incorporated (DMI) is the UAE’s largest leading media organization and one of the most prominent in the Middle East and North Africa. With a mission to enrich audiences’ lives through engagement and entertainment, DMI oversees more than 18 media brands, including 7 television channels (Dubai TV, Sama Dubai, Dubai One, Dubai Zaman, Noor Dubai, Dubai Racing, and Dubai Sports), two radio stations, leading print publications, and a suite of digital platforms such as Awaan and Dubai Post. DMI is dedicated to innovation, quality content, and delivering exceptional media experiences across multiple platforms. About Euroleague Basketball

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, managing Europe’s top professional basketball competitions, including the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the BKT EuroCup. EB also runs the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague, develops community and educational initiatives under its One Team program in line with the United Nations Agenda 2030, and offers the EB Sports Business MBA. With a reach spanning five continents, EB delivers premier sports entertainment through its platforms, bringing the best of European basketball to audiences worldwide.