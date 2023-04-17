Dubai Police to organise ‘Electronic Games Championship’ on Second Day of Eid

Dubai Police, represented by the Anti-Cybercrime Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and in cooperation with the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, has announced the launch of the first edition of the "Electronic Games" Championship. The event will take place on the second day of Eid, in two of Dubai's largest gaming venues: Ezone in Hor Al Anz and QUE Club in Oud Metha.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dubai Police Innovation Lab in the presence of: Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness; Colonel Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf, Deputy Director of the Hemaya International Centre; Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Huwaidi, Head of Awareness Programmes Section; Major Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of the Electronic Investigations Department, Major Khalid Al Marri, Acting Director of the Security Media Department; Captain Hamdan Ahmad bin Ghafan from the General Department for Traffic, and a number of officers.

Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi emphasized that the championship launch is part of the ongoing awareness campaigns and activities carried out by the Dubai Police annually, aiming to raise community awareness and reduce crime rates.

"The championship is held in collaboration with the two most famous electronic games venues in Dubai, offering participants an exciting challenge and an engaging way to spend their leisure time while enhancing their awareness due to the growing popularity of such games worldwide, particularly among young people", he said.

Major Abdullah Al Shehi confirmed that organizing the championship comes in response to the growing popularity of electronic games among young people worldwide. The total prize pool for the championship is AED 120,000. He also stated that registration for the tournament could be done via a QR code, which will be announced through Dubai Police's social media channels. The competition will feature two popular games: VALORANT and Counter-Strike 1.6.

Al Shehi noted that the championship aims to encourage moderation in gaming, ensuring participants' mental and physical health. "It also focuses on raising awareness of the importance of privacy, refraining from sharing personal information, data, and photos with strangers in online gaming conversations, and educating about common cybercrimes related to gaming. Additionally, the event seeks to promote awareness of electronic financial transactions and related crimes," he said.

Meanwhile, Colonel Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf confirmed the championship will also address the dangers of drugs and their impact on human health. It will also promote electronic services provided by Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Furthermore, Captain Hamdan Ahmad explained that participants would also be educated on the importance of adhering to traffic laws, wearing seatbelts while driving, complying with speed limits, following road signs, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, avoiding phone use while driving, giving pedestrians their right of way, and yielding to emergency vehicles.

