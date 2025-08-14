Dubai Racing Club launches ‘Racing Ahead’ internship to empower Emirati talent

Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has officially launched “Racing Ahead,” a dynamic new internship programme designed to support and develop the next generation of Emirati professionals.

The initiative reinforces DRC’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s vision of national talent development, in line with broader Emiratisation goals.

Kicking off on 17th August 2025, the programme offers Emirati graduates an immersive, hands-on experience within the world of professional horse-racing and large-scale event operations.

Participants will be placed across various departments aligned with their academic backgrounds, gaining real-world insight, professional mentorship, and exposure to international best practices at Meydan Racecourse, one of the world’s most iconic sporting venues.

“At Dubai Racing Club, we are proud to champion Emirati talent and contribute to the UAE’s ambitious vision for workforce development,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of DRC.

Developed in collaboration with top UAE universities, the internship will run through May 2026, offering participants a meaningful foundation in strategic operations, event planning, marketing and communications, among others.