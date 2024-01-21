Dubai’s Fifth Labour Sports Tournament continues to celebrate sportsmanship and community as it begins a new series of competitions

The fifth edition of Dubai’s Labour Sports Tournament entered another exciting phase of contests today with the commencement of the arm-wrestling competition at the Dulsco Arena in Al Quoz, Dubai. Labourers of diverse ages and nationalities from across the emirate are pitting their skills against each other in the ongoing seven-month tournament in a celebration of sportsmanship, community and unity.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in partnership with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, the year's tournament features 11 sports including basketball, football, road racing, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket and kabaddi. This edition marks the first participation of women in the volleyball and badminton events.

Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai said the tournament held under the theme ‘Their Happiness is Our Goal’, reflects Dubai's commitment to the wellbeing of all segments of the community. “Labourers are crucial contributors to our ongoing development. The event has been organised with the goal of providing them an opportunity to take a break from their daily work routine and participate in their favourite sports, while fostering a sense of community and belonging. More than just a competition, this event is also a celebration of Dubai’s cultural diversity, bringing together individuals from various backgrounds to share in the joy of sports.”

Last week, the tournament’s tug of war competition, featuring 525 labourers from 35 company teams, concluded at the Al Quoz Industrial Area. Wade Adams Contracting Co. emerged victors in the event, followed by Desert Group Co. and Emrill Co. in second and third places, respectively. Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, honoured the winners of the competition.

Spanning ten locations across Dubai, including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4, and Al Ghurair Residential Complex, the tournament that began on 3 September 2023 will conclude on 13 March, 2024.

Since 2010, starting with 'The First Labour Sports Festival', the Dubai Sports Council has been launching sports initiatives for labourers, bringing together thousands of labourers from across the emirate to participate in various contests.

